Meet the Miss SA 2020 Judges

After weeks of fanfare, the judging panel for the 2020 finale of the Miss South Africa pageant has finally been announced.

These are the famous faces who will work together to decide who out next Miss South Africa will be.

Zozibini Tunzi

Reigning Miss Universe and Miss South Africa 2017/18 will return home from her current city of residence, New York, to help hand over the baton to the next Miss South Africa.

According to Miss SA, she will be looking for someone with “raw authenticity and sincerity about who they are.”

“She is not looking for perfection or moral purity. She is looking for someone who has a voice and an aura about her that makes almost everyone feel at ease when they come in contact with her, because she will be engaging with a lot of people in the year,” added Miss SA.

Anele Mdoda

The 947 Breakfast Club host and multi-award-winning radio and TV presenter will be returning to the judging panel, after years of working with Miss SA to unearth talent.

Although she has not yet shared what exactly she will be looking for, Mdoda had some advice for the Top 10:

“Presence and intent. Be present in every moment, it goes by so quickly and whether you win or not, you miss the process when it’s done. Every action you take, every answer you reply to, every time you grace the stage or a judging session, a moment with the media, always ask yourself what is your intention. When you are clear about your intentions, things go really easier for you. Lastly the winner has big shoes to fill. She must bring her own shoes!”

Peggy-Sue Khumalo

Current Chief Executive of Standard Bank Wealth South Africa and former Miss South Africa (1996) Peggy-Sue Khumalo will be joining this year’s judging panel.

Miss SA is excited to have her on board, as she carries a lot of wisdom and experience that is key in deciding who will be the next South African ambassador after having been one herself.

Like Mdoda, Khumalo has some simple advice for the finalists:

“I would say be bold and courageous, stay curious, informed, and invest in continuous learning opportunities. Be hungry and when you get a shot take it!”

This will be Khumalo’s first documented public appearance since the passing of her beloved husband, Xolani Gwala.

Leandie Durant

Actress, producer and businesswoman Leandie Durandt will be adding a new role to her resume when she joins this year’s judging panel.

“I am a huge fan of true authenticity and showing up as your best self. I am looking for a lady who has passion in her heart, mind and soul for what she stands for. I am looking for a lady who is captivating in the way that she lights up a room with her inspiring and authentic energy, beliefs and being,” said Durant before adding, “I will also be looking for a lady that has strength, warmth and a story of her own.”

Concluding with her advice for the finalists, Durant says “Show up as your best self and trust your gut.”

Kim Engelbrecht

The fifth and final judge is someone who also returned to home soil after building an impressive acting career on the world stage: award-winning actress and Cape Town native Kim Engelbrecht.

Miss SA hails her as the true definition of a woman who has faced her power and embraced her future.

Although Miss SA has been dragged for launching a pay-per-view online stream for this year’s festivities, South Africans will still be able to watch all the action live on M-Net (DStv channel 1010) and Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on 24 October 2020 at 5pm.

Those who wish to view the show via the official live stream can subscribe to misssa.live for some exclusive content.

