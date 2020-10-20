Lifestyles of the rich and famous: Shauwn Mkhize rolls out the black carpet at awards celebration

October has been an eventful month for KZN business woman and reality show star Shauwn Mkhize.

Last week she received her first Feather award nomination and won a HAPAward, celebrated in a lavish night of glitz glamour and display of money.

This past weekend, Mkhize won the Best Reality TV Show at the virtual 4th Annual Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards and officially accepted her Honorary Woman of the Year Award at an exclusive black-tie themed viewing party held in Sandton.

She rolled-out the black carpet for her close family and friends. Celebrity guests included Somizi, Vusi Nova, and Lasizwe.

Showing her guests how it’s done, Shauwn had five outfit changes, that featured a gold form-fitting, beaded silhouette dress, a show-stopping hot pink dress, and a 50’s inspired silver tassel dress.

The category for which she was nominated, Best Reality Show, included 90 Day Fiancé, Housewives of Atlanta, and Naija Hood, to name a few. Mkhize, who accepted the award virtually said: “It’s hard to believe that a show that was predominantly in IsiZulu would get this much international recognition.

“We are so excited. My family and I would like to thank all the viewers and fans for watching and supporting the show. Being welcomed in the industry has been nothing short of amazing.”

Image supplied”I am extremely honoured to be representing South Africa on an international platform. This year we were faced with a global pandemic that halted our lives but there was a light at the end of the tunnel.”

“I’m hopeful that this is a start for many good things to come, truly humbled and excited to be part of a list of women who are change-makers in their respective industries,” said Mkhize in her Woman of the Year acceptance speech.

Founded in 2017 the HAPAwards were developed to bridge the cultural gap between Africa and the global community.

The goal is to showcase unique talents with rich African heritage, and honour outstanding achievements by celebrities, community leaders, and dignitaries.

Guests were treated to a performance by Shauwn’s son Andile Mpsiane which featured an unreleased track due to be released at the end of October.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.