VIDEO: The moment Letoya Makhene said ‘yes’ to Lebo Keswa’s proposal

Congratulations continue to stream in for newly engaged couple Lebohang Keswa and Letoya Makhene after the former proposed on Saturday morning.

According to a video shared on Keswa’s social media, the proposal happened just as they returned from an early morning hot air balloon ride on Saturday.

As the balloon got closer to the ground, the couple found themselves looking at a banner featuring the message “Letoya, will you marry me?”

An emotional Makhene is visibly speechless as she sees the banner before Keswa gets down on one knee, asks the question and presents her with a ring.

Makhene accepts the proposal before saying “baby, I love you too” as she tears up, kneels down to kiss her and adds “you’re so cute, you’re so romantic”.

Daily Sun reports that the pair later celebrated their engagement with their loved ones at Johannesburg’s Houghton Hotel where Makhene repeatedly gushed about her partner.

She also mentioned that in their eight months as a couple, they have struggled with intense criticism due to the fact that theirs is a same-sex relationship.

According to Makhene, they learned to live with this after some time as she got the only approval she ever needed from her father, Blondie Makhene, who gave the couple his blessing.

Dating a mature someone is a Blessing ????????????????❤️???????????? pic.twitter.com/QoM0G4wZxa — Happily Entangled❤️ (@LebohangKeswa) August 24, 2020

