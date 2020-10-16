Moshe, Phelo sport similar outfits on the same day?

Fans of estranged spouses Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala are convinced that something is up with the pair after they posted mirror images of the same portrait earlier this week.

Both media personality Moshe and musician Phelo were spotted in black and white images wearing identical T-shirts and denim jackets.

This after Bala began his very public campaign to get his husband back.

Almost all of Bala’s posts have been about Ndiki and his quest to win him back.

Not giving up anytime soon…I will get him and our love back pic.twitter.com/Kw3ptw10ig — #ANDISAFUNI – OUT NOW (@PheloBala) October 13, 2020



Other headlines of the week include TV host Phat Joe being raked over the coals by the LGBITQ+ community for facilitating a homophobic conversation and having his show reported to the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa after only just one episode.

Elsewhere, rapper Shane Eagle had all eyes on him after he posted an image in which his genitals were very visible.

Watch the video above for all the tea.

