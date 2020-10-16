Kefilwe Mabote is suing for R1m for defamation, plus other famous people who have done the same

Social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote’s decision – to demand R1 million to be paid in seven days by Sunday World’s publishers to avoid further legal action after the publication allegedly defamed her – has been hailed as a landmark move by her fans.

Not Kefilwe Mabote suing for R1m ????????????????FINISH THEM — Karabo Forbes (@KaraboAF_) October 15, 2020

Kefilwe Mabote suing Sunday World’s publishing house for R1M paid within the next 7 days. Tsi. South Ah ????♥️ — Lingode. (@Refie_SA) October 15, 2020

Kefi wants ONE MILLION RAND for defamation of character ???????????????? I STAN. — Mandla Mngomezulu (@_MandlaM) October 15, 2020

Kefilwe is suing Sunday World for R1 million (which should be paid on 7 days) for defamation and damaging her reputation. If she wins this, then it will change everything in SA media. pic.twitter.com/cvLKkgxYpe — ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@TamiaJuliet_M) October 15, 2020

However, Mabote’s demand is not the first of its nature.

Just last year, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema demanded the same amount from former EFF MP Thembonkosi Rawula.

This after Rawula alleged on social media, among other things, that Malema and EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu had been embezzling party funds and that Malema had taken VBS Mutual Bank’s money.

Malema’s case against Rawula was dismissed by the High Court in Port Elizabeth late last year.

Earlier this year, Malema filed another suit against another political foe. This time he was joined by his wife, Mantwa, when they each demanded R1 million from ANC MP Boy Mamabolo. This after Mamabolo claimed in parliament that Malema was abusing his wife.

They were able to settle the issue in the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo in a judgment that ordered Mamabolo to apologise to Malema and his wife within 24 hours and refrain from making any other allegations in addition to paying their legal costs.

In 2002, two senior New National Party MPs were served with a summons in their parliamentary offices after then-Democratic Alliance leader Tony Leon launched a R1 million defamation lawsuit against them.

They reached an out-of-court settlement estimated at around R250 000 and the pair was ordered to apologise to Leon.

In 2018, current Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille announced her intention to sue businessman Anthony Faul for R1 million for defamation at the height of her controversial exit from the Cape Town mayor’s office.

However, it does not seem as though she followed through with this particular case.

In 2019, the ANC’s Nelson Mandela Bay regional co-ordinator Luyolo Nqakula sued mayor Mongameli Bobani for R1 million for defamation after Bobani levelled what he called “unfounded allegations” against him.

It is unclear whether this matter has been resolved yet.

