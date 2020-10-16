Get ready! Cardi B will perform in Mzansi in 2021

In a previously cancelled performance due to Covid-19, superstar rapper Cardi B was set to perform in South Africa. Concert sponsors Castle Lite have confirmed that the rapper will still be the international headliner of the Castle Lite Unlocks experience – but only in 2021.

After having placed the 2020 experience on ice due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Castle Lite has now decided that Cardi B will be making her way to Mzansi for an unforgettable night of Hip-Hop music alongside a star-studded line-up of performers next year.

Fans who have already bought tickets for the earlier performance will be happy to learn that those tickets will still be valid for the new performance date. The organisers will be in contact with these consumers regarding the ticket exchange.

“Under the current event rules, we are unable to bring the event to life at the scale of consumers’ expections. We also know that despite being in Level 1 lockdown, Covid-19 is still a reality and the health and safety of our consumers will always be our number one priority,” said Castle Lite brand director Silke Bucker.

“We can confirm Cardi B will still be coming to South Africa to give her Bardigang a performance they will never forget despite the event no longer happening in 2020.”

Cardi B will be joined on stage by some of the biggest names in the local and African Hip-Hop scene.

