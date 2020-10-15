Gerry Elsdon is no longer welcomed at the Feather Awards

After being nominated in the Diva Extraordinaire category at the 2010 Feather Awards and later getting to hand out an award to another winner some years later, Gerry Elsdon (nee Rantseli) is now persona-non-grata at the annual Feather Awards.

This, according to Feathers co-founder Thami Kotlolo, who spoke to The Citizen at a media event where this year’s nominees were announced. He noted how disappointed he was to hear the comments she made on Phat Joe’s new show Cheeky Palate.

In addition to being one of the founders of the event, Kotlolo is an activist for the advancement of queer rights and the general well-being of queer people. He works with a large number of organisations throughout the year to not only host dialogues with people on the ground but to assist queer people in need whenever possible.

One of the many ways Thami and the organisations he works with were doing this, this year (especially during lockdown) was to provide queer people with safe spaces to stay during the lockdown.

“A lot of us have lived in spaces that were not empowering and also a lot of our queer people struggle with safe spaces, homes being one of those that have victimised them,” he said.

“Queer people wanted to find shelter because they just were not feeling comfortable at home which may often be a homophobic environment.”

These circumstances that queer people often find themselves in were among the reasons he was disappointed to hear what Elsdon had to say.

“I’ve engaged her personally but I think that on this space, no… she can’t come to this space again. I believe in forgiveness but also that we must hold people accountable and responsible for the statements they make,” said Kotlolo.

“The statements that were made that night at that table were at the risk and at the cost of the very lives that we are trying to save. So if anyone stands out there and stands out there confidently to say that anyone’s identity is a sin, then we have every reason to disengage.”

Earlier this week, Elsdon drew the ire of the queer community and their allies when she said: “It is in the Bible, the word of God is very specific…. And I know people begin to argue about ‘is whether the Bible is the word of God or ancient scriptures…’ The reality of the word of God is that it has been proved and approved and researched and approved as ancient scripture and disapproved by many over many centuries. People love to disapprove the word of God. The bottom line is that the word of God is very clear that homosexuality is a sin.

“Having said that, the first commandment is to love. What does love mean? It means to be sensitive, it means to be charitable, it means to be compassionate. It means to care. And in that vein, it wouldn’t matter who you are. Homosexual or not, there is always a place at the cross for you. What the word says is that we need to live our lives in right-standing with God.”

Thami also noted that a large number of people in the LGBTIQ+ community work in the creative and entertainment industry and were therefore greatly impacted by the lockdown as many of them found themselves without work.

Considering the fact that the Feather Awards are a social event, Thami and all those he works with had to toy with the idea that there may not be an awards ceremony this year or that they may have had to make it a virtual affair.

“Fortunately we were smart enough to find ways to make sure that it exists, either online or finding its way to the small group of people who appreciate it.”

When asked if they, as organisers, were met with some resistance from sponsors (who play a part in ensuring the awards take place every year), Thami noted that funds were not as readily available as they normally are due to how they were prioritised for the circumstances society now finds itself in.

“A lot of monies have been re-prioritised for other things. Interestingly enough, this is the very thing we’re pushing for now, to say that ‘as you push everything back and you prioritise others, please don’t leave our particular group of humans behind’,” said Kotlolo.

“The little rands and cents we could get from our people and our sponsors were greatly appreciated.”

The 12th annual awards ceremony will be taking place on Wednesday, 11 November.

2020 Feather Awards Nominees

Best Styled Individual

Anele Papu

Jimmy Nevis

Thishiwe Ziqubu

Hunk of The Year

Ryle Rene de Morny

Gorata Nzimande

Dr Fezile Mkhize

Hot Chick of The Year

Blue Mbombo

Celeste Khumalo

Siphesihle Ndaba

Sports Personality of The Year

Siya Kolisi

Bongiwe Msomi

Makazole Mampipi

Best Rainbow Parenting

Napo Masheane

Hlubi Mthimkhulu and Mduduzi Motaung

Buhlebendalo and Botshelo

Best LGBTIQ Student Movement

Up&Out Tuks

NWU LGBTI: Transformation Association

Rainbow UCT

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Public Sector

Do Better

Best LGBTIQ Initiative: Private Sector

Queer Wellness Centre

Nike SA

Engage Mens Health

Diva Extraordinaire of The Year

Connie Chiume

Lindiwe Sisulu

Refiloe Modiselle

Media Award of The Year

Motswako

Yim’lo

Blood & Water

The River

Social Media Personality of The Year

Aus Velemina

Vuyokazi Nguqu

Siv Ngezi

Coconut Kelz

Cutest Couple of The Year

Nomsa & Zandile

Ricky & Tony

Sape & Vaivi

Role Model of The Year

Sade Giliberti

SWEAT

Dr Dulcy Stapler Rakumakoe

Drama Queen of The Year

Covid-19 Solidarity Fund

The Gigabytes

Somizi and Dinner kwa Somizi

Socialite of The Year

Olwee

Sarah Langa

Shauwn Mkhize

Musician of The Year

Makhadzi

Master KG

Zoe Modiga

Fag Hag of The Year

Shumi Dantile

Shauwn Mkhize

Siv Ngezi

African Feather of the Year

Frank Mugisha

Another unnamed individual will be honoured in this category, however, this person’s identity is currently being kept hush hush as organisers would like to surprise the recipient.

READ NEXT: Multichoice distances itself from homophobic comments made on Phat Joe’s new show

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.