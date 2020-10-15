Would you pay R500 per car for a drive-in festival in KZN with Zakes Bantwini?

With live music by the legendary Zakes Bantwini , Durban’s finest DJ Tira and DJ Sox, a series of dynamic cinematic experiences to comic relief, South Africa will see its first drive-in concert take place at the Greyville Racecourse in KwaZulu-Natal.

The concert which is essentially a 3-day festival which includes comedy, music and a cinema experience was spurred on by the city’s top promoters, promises to comply with all Covid-19 restrictions and is taking place from Thursday 22nd October until Sunday 24th October 2020.

The SA Drive In Concert committee member Kgolo Mthembu, says: “We pride ourselves in creating tailor made events that music lovers can enjoy. Over the past decade we as an organisation have strived to curating entertainment experiences”.

The entire experience is offering a “contactless event from ticketing to entry and even the purchasing of food and beverages”.

The organisers say they have taken all measures to ensure patrons are safe, comfortable with an unlimited options of entertainment

Says performer, DJ Sox: “The current Government regulations has crippled not just our businesses but the entire entertainment industry. With the introduction of the Drive In Festival, operating under strict measures, we are hoping to open financial opportunities for the industry again.”

Tickets are available for each selected performance and prices range from R500 – R1500. Available online at Webtickets and at Pick n Pay Stores Nationwide.

SOUTH AFRICA DRIVE IN CONCERT INFORMATION

VENUE: Greyville Racecourse

TIME: 6-9pm

PRICE: R500 – R1500

SCHEDULE: Thursday – Comedy Show

Friday – Live Entertainment



Website https://sadriveinconcert.co.za/

For any other enquiries or information, please see Webtickets link below:

https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/Event.aspx?itemid=1502951350

