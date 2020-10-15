Entertainment 15.10.2020 01:39 pm

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi heads home to help crown new Miss SA 2020

Citizen reporter
Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi in her Miss Universe national costume. | Picture: Instagram

‘One woman’s life is about to change and I am a part of a panel that will make that happen.’

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is jetting off from the city of lights of New York to come back home to judge the next Miss South Africa 2020.

Organisers of the pageant announced on Thursday that Tunzi will be one of the judges in the all-female judging line-up. She will be joined by Peggy-Sue Khumalo, Anele Mdoda and Leandie du Randt with the fifth judge still yet to be named.

Tunzi said as a contestant in 2019 she was in awe of the judging panel and cannot wait to be part of it.

“I am excited to see how that experience of helping in the judging panel will be. One woman’s life is about to change and I am a part of a panel that will make that happen. I am nervous but mostly humbled and excited by it,” she said.

What she is looking for in the next Miss SA is someone who is their true self and sincere.

“I am not looking for perfection or moral purity. Someone who has a voice and an aura about her that makes almost everyone feel at ease when they come in contact with her because she will be engaging with a lot of people in the year.”

Miss SA 2020 will take place in Cape Town at Table Bay Hotel. It will aired live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic on 24 October at 5pm.

