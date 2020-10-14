Thirst trap set: Why Shane Eagle is the talk of the town

WARNING: CONTENT OF AN ADULT NATURE

Rapper Shane Eagle, real name Shane Hughes, has been trending all morning after he posted what can only be described as a borderline nude image.

In the photo, presumably posted to promote his latest musical project titled Xenergy, the rapper can be seen shirtless, wearing a pair of LA Lakers basketball shorts made from a light fabric.

The picture quickly garnered hundreds of reactions, mostly from men who were upset with the image as well as reactions from women who were impressed with him.

How thin are your pants that you can see your veins. Can I send you money for a new pair — Natasha (@dramadelinquent) October 14, 2020

What’s left is for him to advertise his only fans account ???? — Courage R. Khomola (@CourageRKhomola) October 14, 2020

“We just signed a couple deals for 2020” The deals: pic.twitter.com/aEo7CULnYK — Ridhwaan (@ridy_07) October 14, 2020

What you are saying makes sense, people are seriously worked up ???????????????? — Sals (@mphepyas) October 14, 2020

Exactly. Men see ass & boobs everyday in these streets. As a woman i also want to washisa mehlo???? pic.twitter.com/QCggQlHE3C — Nokuzola Ntimba (@nokylicious) October 14, 2020

The Eagle has landed ???? pic.twitter.com/Jva9B9HgnW — RUDY #STARSEED #THIRDEYEQUEEN???????????? (@Rudystreetalk) October 14, 2020

why did shane eagle do that? why did michael b jordan post what he did? when will these men learn to love themselves and be respectable. they’ll never find wives like this. — foyin ???? (@foyinog) October 14, 2020

Not to be confused with an album, Xenergy: The Final Saga is s a visual offering structured as a compilation of Shane’s live performances of “fan favourite” tracks from his DarkMoonFlwr mixtape.

According to a statement issued by the rapper’s team, “the compilation consists of seven live performances that take place in a simulated world herein referred to as Xenergy“.

Shane describes it as “a meditative space in time, which prevails in the mind state of one who has found a balance between chaos and peace”.

Each of the songs on the project are performed in different scenarios, the visuals for which have been “drawn from the archive of his memories of feeling a sense of loss, pain, hope, inspiration and gratitude – all expressed in the making of DarkMoonFlwr”.

As a brand ambassador for Ellesse, Shane represents the brand by wearing a spacesuit decorated with custom painted video game character badges, who have inspired and informed his artistic development since his early childhood days.

The purpose of this is also to depict him as a traveller, journeying through the past, present and future version of his reality.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

