Celebs & viral 14.10.2020 02:04 pm

Thirst trap set: Why Shane Eagle is the talk of the town

Citizen reporter
Thirst trap set: Why Shane Eagle is the talk of the town

Rapper Shane Eagle | Picture: Instagram (Screenshot)

The picture is believed to be a gimmick to promote his latest musical project.

WARNING: CONTENT OF AN ADULT NATURE

Rapper Shane Eagle, real name Shane Hughes, has been trending all morning after he posted what can only be described as a borderline nude image.

In the photo, presumably posted to promote his latest musical project titled Xenergy, the rapper can be seen shirtless, wearing a pair of LA Lakers basketball shorts made from a light fabric.

Shane Eagle | Image: Twitter (Screenshot)

The picture quickly garnered hundreds of reactions, mostly from men who were upset with the image as well as reactions from women who were impressed with him.

Not to be confused with an album, Xenergy: The Final Saga is s a visual offering structured as a compilation of Shane’s live performances of “fan favourite” tracks from his DarkMoonFlwr mixtape.

According to a statement issued by the rapper’s team, “the compilation consists of seven live performances that take place in a simulated world herein referred to as Xenergy“.

Shane describes it as “a meditative space in time, which prevails in the mind state of one who has found a balance between chaos and peace”.

Each of the songs on the project are performed in different scenarios, the visuals for which have been “drawn from the archive of his memories of feeling a sense of loss, pain, hope, inspiration and gratitude – all expressed in the making of DarkMoonFlwr”.

As a brand ambassador for Ellesse, Shane represents the brand by wearing a spacesuit decorated with custom painted video game character badges, who have inspired and informed his artistic development since his early childhood days.

The purpose of this is also to depict him as a traveller, journeying through the past, present and future version of his reality.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho) 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m

Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert

Covid-19 Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?


today in print

Read Today's edition