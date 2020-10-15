Mining magnate, Lucky Gumbi takes legal action over social media allegations

Realty TV show, The Gumbis is only set to air on SABC 1 on 1 November, but Lucky Gumbi and his two wives Bayede Cebekhulu Gumbi, 30, and Nombuso Malinga Gumbi, 24 are already facing some controversy.

After the announcement of the show, based around the life of the KZN-born mining tycoon and businessman, was made by the channel, allegations were made on social media against the coal transportation and construction businessman.

One of the most controversial was a post by a follower saying: “This man is pushing 40 and is notorious for dating 15/16 year olds. It’s wild that there is space for people like this to be celebrated.”

Another post from the same follower said: “It’s sickening . He was dating a 15 year old relative of mine and when confronted he said ‘ngeke ngiyiyeke ingane ya kini. Imnamdi’” (I won’t leave your young relative alone, she’s delicious).

Gumbi has come out refuting all the allegations.

The show’s producer explained that the businessman was unaware of the posts being made about him, until it was brought to his attention by The Citizen.

Gumbi will now pursue legal action against the social media user, as no charges have been laid against him. The reality TV star will be filing a case of defamation, explained by the show’s producer Sean McCollet.

“No. There are no charges laid against him and accordingly, he is taking legal action due to these false and defamatory statements”, said McCollet.

McCollet added: “Mr. Gumbi is not dating the young lady who has accused him and doesn’t know who the lady in question is.”

In 2018, celebrity couple Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo filed crimen injuria (a wilful injury to someone’s dignity, caused by the use of obscene or racially offensive language or gestures) charges against individuals who were spreading rumors on social media regarding a salacious sex tape allegedly featuring the couple and another famous local personality.

Gumbi married his second wife in a dazzling ceremony that is assumed to have cost R4 million in December 2018 according to reports by The Herald.

