VIDEO: Comedy Central and Savanna virtual comedy bar to bring much-needed laughs

Comedy Central Africa in partnership with Savanna is billing up to bring necessary laughs as they are set to launch their first local Comedy Central Live at the Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar this coming Sunday.

In the build-up to this, comedy heavyweights of David Kau, Jason Goliath and rising star Farieda Metsileng got their hands dirty as they helped build the virtual bar in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg last Friday.

Using their best DIY skills, Goliath said the virtual comedy bar might be the first of its kind. Instead of decrying the loss of live audiences, they have managed to embrace digital platforms during the pandemic. The goal is to help viewers escape the doom and gloom of this year but have a good laugh and some fun.

The comedians kept the jokes flowing during the launch. In the period of the lockdown, Savanna’s Virtual Comedy Bar was largely on their social media pages due to the restrictions. Fans received their weekly laughs every Thursday online from their favourite and up-and-coming comedians, this, however, has changed as the virtual comedy bar will now air on Comedy Central Africa on DStv.

Rising star Metsileng, who has successfully used social media to push her comedy, said content online works just as well as virtually and she cannot wait to perform for viewers.

Kau added that this virtual comedy bar was a great way for comedians to get some work as they have been heavily hit by the lockdown. He joked that at least they will get paid for building the virtual bar and performing to no audiences.

The first episode of Comedy Central Live at The Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar will air on Sunday on Comedy Central Africa (DStv channel 122) at 10pm.

