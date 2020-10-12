Tito Mboweni – finance minister, self-taught cook and now Amapiano musician?

It seems Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has a range of interests and talent that stretch far beyond fiscal policy and garlic laden dishes.

Every once in a while, he shares something new on his Twitter account that catches everybody’s attention and this week it is his ability to hold a note.

Although he’s no superstar in the making, his rendition of an old Irish political ditty left many a Twitter user impressed with his vocal ability.

So impressed, in fact, that the song inspired an Amapiano remix mixed by Twitter user Anele Kwani.

I was tempted to do the remake minister, it sounds much better with headphones on ???????? pic.twitter.com/IHFcfnC8ti — Anesto (@AneleKwani) October 10, 2020

With over 80 000 views and over 500 replies to his original video, it is safe to say the minister has won many over with his vocal ability.

Lovely song! Lol never stop being yourself, your account is pure joy minister ! ???? — J. (@Eight_in_Eight) October 10, 2020

The combination of Wine, Weed & Garlic flavored baboon meat makes a melodic voice. pic.twitter.com/Mn3eNQVGfE — Flat-six (@ozozo3) October 10, 2020

???????????????????????????? Mbalula has always been my favourite minister, but you will soon overtake him if you keep doing these messy cooking sessions and these off tune singing videos ????????????????????. Reading comments always make me laugh. — Lungsta (@HerMajestyLungs) October 10, 2020

Thank you very much for being yourself sir.. you are definitely my favourite person kule app this year… Keep doing what you’re doing and make that bread- ???? — Awkwardi (@awkwardi11_) October 10, 2020

He can sing, he can cook, and he can manage finances – is there anything Tito can’t do?

