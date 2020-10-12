Celebs & viral 12.10.2020 02:36 pm

Tito Mboweni – finance minister, self-taught cook and now Amapiano musician?

Kaunda Selisho
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's rendition of an old Irish political ditty left many a Twitter user impressed with his vocal ability. Picture: Gallo Images

It seems Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has a range of interests and talent that stretch far beyond fiscal policy and garlic laden dishes.

Every once in a while, he shares something new on his Twitter account that catches everybody’s attention and this week it is his ability to hold a note.

Although he’s no superstar in the making, his rendition of an old Irish political ditty left many a Twitter user impressed with his vocal ability.

So impressed, in fact, that the song inspired an Amapiano remix mixed by Twitter user Anele Kwani.

With over 80 000 views and over 500 replies to his original video, it is safe to say the minister has won many over with his vocal ability.

He can sing, he can cook, and he can manage finances – is there anything Tito can’t do?

