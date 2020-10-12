All about Izangoma Zodumo star Gogo Maweni’s famous baby daddies

After just two weeks on the air, Mzansi Magic’s latest reality show is all anyone can talk about.

Not only because of its unprecedented look into the lives of two modern-day sangomas but also because of the fact that a few viewers feel as though they have seen Makgotso “Gogo Maweni” Makopo somewhere before.

The gogo we wine and English, wasn’t she on papgeld awhile back, with a soccer player baby daddy or ngiyamfanisa? #izangomazodumo — Tee (@Thandoe_M) October 3, 2020

Makgotso, who used to go by her English name, Lee-Anne, once previously appeared on Moja Love’s Papgeld, a television show where frustrated parents take their co-parents to task over not being financially responsible for their children.

The 33-year-old, who bragged on Izangoma Zodumo about having children by famous men, took a Sundowns player named Siyabonga Zulu to the show in order to resolve their on-going child maintenance battle.

Watch the shocking episode trailer below:

Tonight on #Papgeld A relationship that started off on social media quickly makes the local tabloids, as Lee-Anne has a warrant of arrest for none payment of child maintenance against the father of her child Siyabonga a soccer superstar. 20:00 ch157(@MojaLoveTv) ???? pic.twitter.com/rKiSYRFLN7 — Reba (@RebaMokgoko) January 13, 2019

During the episode, it was revealed to Papgeld cast and crew that 26-year-old Zulu had been fired from his role on the team due to erratic and unreliable behaviour.

Makgotso (Lee-Anne) has also made headlines for fighting with the fiance of another one of her famous baby daddies, actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza.

Makgotso allegedly got into it with a woman identified as Morna Phatudi who used to be engaged to Khoza. Phathudi and Khoza also share two children together.

This after Makgotso caused a stink over Khoza’s alleged default on child maintenance for the child she shares with him.

There is no word, yet, about who the father of her third child is.

Complaints about the show

Since it first aired two weeks ago, there have been many complaints about the show.

#izangomazodumo I am still trying to figure out what’s so wrong with the show, what’s everyone complaining about? — Zanele Khumalo (@Proudly_black) October 10, 2020

I was looking to watching #IzangomaZodumo but there was less knowledge sharing about the sangoma world and more self idolizing and trash talking. Key Ingredients for any one hit wonder reality TV show. I am disappointed pic.twitter.com/xVWYCadAtJ — Bonginkosi Khumalo (@Mashobane88) October 12, 2020

These complaints range from it’s open and honest depiction of the world of ubungoma to the fact that the show’s sangomas occasionally drink and get glam, as these are things many people believe spiritually gifted people are not supposed to do.

Although there is no definitive declaration banning this behaviour, people still hold on to this belief.

Some are so incensed by the show, it is said that they even opened a petition to get the show removed from television via a change.org petition.

However, when one clicks on the link to the petition, the following message appears on the change.org website: “This petition isn’t available. Either the URL is incorrect, it violated our Community Guidelines, or the starter removed it.”

Despite complaints about the show, however, it seems to be steadily amassing a large number of interested and loyal viewers.

There is nothing wrong with this entertaining show it’s not something new that ubungoma is entwined with tares.

At least they’re honest enough to show what they’re about through entertainment.#izangomazodumo — Pen of inspiration (@Touit3ur) October 10, 2020

Now we wait for the repeat on Thursday where the rest of SA will take the episode apart and show us exactly inkinga ikuphi. Nobody will comment about the snake, some sangomas have lol. . . .thina siphendula ngoba our fingers aren’t broken yet we know vokkol!! #izangomazodumo — Ilawukazi (@UmthwaOnenkani) October 10, 2020

Makgotso, who is active on Twitter as Gogo Maweni, has declared time and time again that she is unbothered by what people think about her or the show.

At this point I’m unbothered about what people think hun…I know who I am n I know my worth…I seek no acceptance from anyone but God n my ancestors ❤???? https://t.co/eB9v4fN07n — Gogo Maweni Ka Sotho (@GogoMaweni) October 10, 2020

My ancestors promised me everything!!!! Ya’ll can keep talking…while they deliver #GogoMaweni #izangomazodumo — Gogo Maweni Ka Sotho (@GogoMaweni) October 10, 2020

Izangoma Zodumo airs first on 1Magic (DStv channel 103) every Saturday at 5.30pm and repeats the following week on Mzansi Magic.

