VIDEO: Enhle Mbali has had it with black Twitter

Actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa had enough with social media users dragging her after she shared a video on set making fun of a prosthetic hand on her Instagram stories. Mbali jokingly told fans that she was chilling with her new man.

Blood Psalm is gonna be amazing… this looks amazing. ???????? ???? pic.twitter.com/TAaeOeCiPI — #EssieApparel ???? (@enhlembali) October 2, 2020



Twitter seemed to not get the joke with some thinking she was making fun of an injury her ex-husband Black Coffee got years ago. Mlotshwa was quick to clapped back at furore surrounding this hand video, calling black Twitter to account and telling them to sit down.

Some of you are truly disappointing. pic.twitter.com/4dnjiKLkGc — #EssieApparel ???? (@enhlembali) October 2, 2020





This week’s next big news was the boss move from DJ Zinhle who was announced the CEO of international sparkling wine beverage, Boulevard Nectar Rosè including acquiring equity of the company. The Boulevard brand is described as emerging from six generations of winemakers, in the Rhone Valley, Southern France.

After the announcement, sales of the Boulevard Rose sold out in less than an hour on TakeALot and we must say we stand with a driven queen!

Lastly businesswoman and pop icon Rihanna is always a topic of conversation and controversy but this time for all the wrong reasons. The Muslim community was left outraged after the sacred text of the Hadith was used as a soundtrack during the lingerie show for SavagexFenty Vol.2.

After noticing the criticism Rihanna sent out an unreserved apology, an apology done right by a celebrity, taking full ownership and expressing she does not stand for disrespect of any kind against any religion.

