PICS & VIDEO: Kelly Khumalo goes Gold and Mzansi approves

South African singer, actress and dancer Kelly Khumalo at Universal Music Group in Johannesburg, 9 October 2020, at a listening session. Kelly Khumalo's much-anticipated album, The Voice of Africa, featuring eight. 'The Voice of Africa', reflects 'what we go through as Africans at large'. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

Singer Kelly Khumalo debuted a few tracks from her album Tvoa to an intimate audience, in conjunction with live streaming to the rest of the country on social media. The launch was presented by her close friend Somizi Mhlongo.

Tvoa ( the voice of Africa) is aptly named because Kelly sees herself as bringing her voice to the continent of Africa and speaking up about pertinent issues that affect people’s daily lives. These include issues close to her heart such as women abuse, patriarchy, family values, spirituality and culture.

The album speaks about these issues and delves deeper into what she says has been in her hear and on her mind.

During the albums listening session, the songstress was presented with a plaque by Somizi and Universal Records with which was the ultimate surprise for her. Tears streamed down the star’s face as she accepted her award. Speaking of the single, Kelly explained that the song Empini is an affirmation of love between two people who vow to go through all odd to make their love work.

Perhaps the message is the reason behind the song has had such a great impact on Kelly’s fans. Host Somizi mentioned the song touches him so much so that he committed to choreograph the single’s video for “free of charge”.

Fans have commented that they believe the singer deserves the music accolade as her music brings many of them chills. When presented with the plaque the teary Kelly gave thanks to her teams and fans saying: “If you don’t know that God exists, look at the work he has done with my life.”

Kelly has had a tumultuous public life and most of it is depicted candidly on her reality show Life with Kelly Khumalo, revealing her relationships with her mother, sister, and children as well as finding a definitive spiritual path.

