RHOJ Lethabo Mathatho connects illegitimate kids & families in new show

A new Mzansi Magic reality show, Ingane Yam, will narrate the stories of parents who, after years of procrastination, introduce their illegitimate children to their spouses and families to help the children get a sense of belonging.

The series will be hosted by Lethabo Mathatho on Mzansi Magic, from Tuesday 20 October at 20:00.

“Mzansi Magic continues to be a beacon of African storytelling and this new show fits the bill. From emotions of neglect, curiosity, a search for a sense of belonging to closure, this show mirrors the real struggles that so called “illegitimate” children are faced with as they navigate their daily lives and viewers would not want to miss what we have in store for them,” says Nomsa Philiso, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

The reality show will take viewers on a journey of self-exploration as it delves into the everyday life of ordinary characters and their stories. It zooms in on the big question – why parents hide children from their past and how their families react to the big reveal of the child, who until this point has been an outsider. It is also set to evoke the emotions of the viewers as it shows how children suffer by being denied their true identity and how they deal with rejection from people who should be taking care of them.

In one of the episodes, viewers will be introduced to a King Williams Town family man who has been living a lie for 18 years when he suddenly struggles to hide from his wife that he has been sending money to his unknown daughter in Johannesburg.

The show airs on Mzansi Magic, Tuesday 20 October at 20:00.

