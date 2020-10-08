Celebs & viral 8.10.2020 03:35 pm

Kaunda Selisho
VIDEO: Ntsiki Mazwai is mad about Izangoma Zodumo, calls black people ‘monkeys’

Thandiwe Prudence Magagula 'Gogo Ngwemabala' and Makgotso 'Gogo Maweni' Makopo star in Mzansi Magic's Izangoma Zodumo. | Picture: Instagram / @gogo_ngwemabala1

‘I want to point out to black people that Christians and whites have never made a mockery of their spirituality,’ claimed Mazwai.

Although controversial poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai is always upset about one thing or another, she woke particularly incensed by Mzansi Magic’s latest show, Izangoma Zodumo.

The show, which aims to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of modern traditional healers, debuted its first episode on Wednesday evening.

As is normally the case with new shows, Izangoma Zodumo trended overnight well into Thursday morning and that is how it caught Mazwai’s attention.

She didn’t actually watch the show’s first episode but she is unhappy about the existence of the show nonetheless.

“So… I’m waking up and seeing this TV show that was on yesterday, Izangoma Zodumo, and I want to point out to black people that Christians and whites have never made a mockery of their spirituality,” began Mazwai.

She went on to claim that Jews and Hindu people have never done so either.

Mazwai accused black people of being damaged to the point that they mock themselves for the amusement of white people by creating such shows and she believes the show will provide a springboard for those who wish to disrespect African spirituality and the existence of sangomas.

She even went as far as calling black people “monkeys”, which offended some of her followers.

Mazwai is even baying for the blood of the show’s producers whom she believes need to be “named and shamed” for what they have done in creating the show.

According to the trailer, the show follows Makgotso “Gogo Maweni” Makopo and Thandiwe Prudence Magagula (aka Gogo Ngwemabala) as they juggle being healers and living their day-to-day lives as normal while fulfilling their spiritual obligations.

Mazwai’s polarising statement sparked a conversation about such content as well as comments about her claims that people from other religious and ethnic backgrounds do not “mock” their origins.

