VIDEO: Ntsiki Mazwai is mad about Izangoma Zodumo, calls black people ‘monkeys’

Although controversial poet and musician Ntsiki Mazwai is always upset about one thing or another, she woke particularly incensed by Mzansi Magic’s latest show, Izangoma Zodumo.

The show, which aims to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of modern traditional healers, debuted its first episode on Wednesday evening.

As is normally the case with new shows, Izangoma Zodumo trended overnight well into Thursday morning and that is how it caught Mazwai’s attention.

She didn’t actually watch the show’s first episode but she is unhappy about the existence of the show nonetheless.

I didn’t watch but am disgusted#izangomazodumo — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) October 8, 2020

“So… I’m waking up and seeing this TV show that was on yesterday, Izangoma Zodumo, and I want to point out to black people that Christians and whites have never made a mockery of their spirituality,” began Mazwai.

She went on to claim that Jews and Hindu people have never done so either.

Mazwai accused black people of being damaged to the point that they mock themselves for the amusement of white people by creating such shows and she believes the show will provide a springboard for those who wish to disrespect African spirituality and the existence of sangomas.

Blacks hate themselves so much…… Wow pic.twitter.com/7hiqV05Jnb — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) October 8, 2020

She even went as far as calling black people “monkeys”, which offended some of her followers.

The Jews are not ridiculing their own spirituality

The Christians are not ridiculing own their spirituality

But the self hating monkeys are making a mockery of ubungoma on TV. Pathetic and Sad. Blacks need psychological help. — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) October 8, 2020

When you want to bring a message across and you want people to listen, stay away from insults because people will now focus more on the insult than the message. You have valid points but you piss on them by being vile. Uncomfortable truths don’t need insults — Thugnificent???? (@Otis_Jenkins1) October 8, 2020

Mazwai is even baying for the blood of the show’s producers whom she believes need to be “named and shamed” for what they have done in creating the show.

I want to know the name of the producers of this sangoma show so we can name and shame them……. They must reap what they sowed — Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) October 8, 2020

According to the trailer, the show follows Makgotso “Gogo Maweni” Makopo and Thandiwe Prudence Magagula (aka Gogo Ngwemabala) as they juggle being healers and living their day-to-day lives as normal while fulfilling their spiritual obligations.

Mazwai’s polarising statement sparked a conversation about such content as well as comments about her claims that people from other religious and ethnic backgrounds do not “mock” their origins.

You are clearly clueless about art and entertainment. There’s been countless controversial works by whites over the years which offended a lot of people because their depiction of religion and culture. Watch Southpark or Borat or most stand-up comedians like Louis Ck ffs.???? pic.twitter.com/xHKvLyvLWa — Shane Lepono (@MaShaneKura) October 8, 2020

My daughter also loves Indian stories and their culture. She even wants me to buy her their clothes, that made me want to know my culture and traditions. If we don’t know who we are how will our children pride themselves in their own skin? — Mskay@mskay (@MabenaMskay) October 8, 2020

What exactly was disrespectful about the show ?? pic.twitter.com/l2nTcZIA6T — C’celoh Ndlela???? (@CelohNdlela) October 8, 2020

Clicks would say they were right about our hair, look at her reading bones with a 20 something inch Weave. The disrespect on steroids here… It’s gonna end in tears. Mark this tweet ???? pic.twitter.com/pESRB8cBv9 — Ms Cathy ???? (@Ms_CathyPerry) October 8, 2020

I don’t get why you have to throw insults? — YT: Fifi Mkonza (@just_f1f1) October 8, 2020

I never agree with you on most things, but here???? spot on. When we are ready let’s discuss the Sangoma’s who also use cocaine. — TheMadJournalist (@afroword) October 8, 2020

READ NEXT: Ntsiki Mazwai says men in entertainment are ‘most likely to rape’

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.