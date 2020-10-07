Celebs & viral 7.10.2020 01:16 pm

Here’s why Rihanna’s Muslim fans are calling her out

Citizen reporter
Here’s why Rihanna’s Muslim fans are calling her out

Pop superstar Rihanna Rihanna took to Instagram to apologise to Muslim fans over an offensive song. Picture: AFP

Superstar had to issue an apology after song that contains a narration of a Hadith was used in her lingerie fashion show. ⁣⁣The track was a remix of a song called ‘Doom’ by London-based producer Coucou Chloe.

Musician-turned-mogul, Rihanna, has issued an apology after fans from the Muslim faith indicated that they were offended by the show’s use of a Hadith, which is a collection of sayings from the prophet Muhammad.

The soundtrack playing in the background of the SavagexFenty Vol.2 lingerie show sampled the word from this sacred text over a backing track.

After news of this made its way to social media, people of the Muslim faith took to their own timelines to express how offended they were by the action.

Many even accused the singer of appropriation.

Upon seeing the criticism Rihanna took to Instagram to issue an unreserved apology.

“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage x Fenty show. I would more importantly like to apologise for this honest, yet careless mistake,” read part of her apology.

She vowed that she does not stand for disrespect of any kind against any religion and stated that the use of the song will be completely removed from the project going forward. She also promised that this will never happen again.

Rihanna publishes an apology via her Instagram stories for a soundtrack that sampled a sacred Islamic prayer | Image: Screenshot (Instagram)

Some fans felt she should know better as she has previously been romantically involved with or linked to men such as Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel and Algerian-French soccer star Karim Benzema.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Daily news update: Farm murders in the spotlight

Editorials Fear and loathing in rural South Africa

Crime Farm attacks: ‘Not a matter of if, but when you become a victim’

Special Feature ‘SA on brink of a catastrophe’, as youngsters fear entering farming profession

Courts Journos assaulted in Senekal court chaos as farmers go on rampage


today in print

Read Today's edition