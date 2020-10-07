Here’s why Rihanna’s Muslim fans are calling her out

Musician-turned-mogul, Rihanna, has issued an apology after fans from the Muslim faith indicated that they were offended by the show’s use of a Hadith, which is a collection of sayings from the prophet Muhammad.

The soundtrack playing in the background of the SavagexFenty Vol.2 lingerie show sampled the word from this sacred text over a backing track.

A song that contains a narration of a hadith was used in Rihanna’s latest lingerie fashion show. ⁣⁣

The track is called “Doom” by London-based producer Coucou Chloe.#rihanna #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW @rihanna @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/5UTObQVgvM — Muslim (@Muslim) October 4, 2020

Coucoo Chloe, a London based producer used this audio of Mishary rashid where he’s reading a hadith and they remixed it, this version of remix was later used in Rihanna’s fashion week show. The song was originally released two years ago and it’s still available on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/HrvsWUhFcM — Burhan S???? (@Burhan_Saeed10) October 5, 2020

After news of this made its way to social media, people of the Muslim faith took to their own timelines to express how offended they were by the action.

Many even accused the singer of appropriation.

accept her apology if she’s going to apologise. hadith are the sacred words of our prophet, you can’t just use it for your lingerie show. disgusting and extremely disrespectful. — ¹ᴰnish²⁸❯❯❯❯ (@rosefreckless_) October 5, 2020

exactly i’m literally crying like ppl make fun of us and call us t*rrorist when we wear hijab but when celebrities wear them it’s fashion huh — ¹ᴰnish²⁸❯❯❯❯ (@rosefreckless_) October 5, 2020

You want to pose in our mosques.

You want to use hijab in your fashion shows.

You want to use Hadiths “remix” in your fashion shows.

You do NOT want to speak for Muslim genocides across the globe.

You do NOT want to speak against Islamophobia.

This is not it miss Rihanna. pic.twitter.com/XDZN372wIb — ipog (@WokeGopi) October 5, 2020

Upon seeing the criticism Rihanna took to Instagram to issue an unreserved apology.

“I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our Savage x Fenty show. I would more importantly like to apologise for this honest, yet careless mistake,” read part of her apology.

She vowed that she does not stand for disrespect of any kind against any religion and stated that the use of the song will be completely removed from the project going forward. She also promised that this will never happen again.

Some fans felt she should know better as she has previously been romantically involved with or linked to men such as Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel and Algerian-French soccer star Karim Benzema.

