Durban Gen opens with a look at vaginismus and mixed reviews

From the creators of shows like Uzalo, eHostela and iFalakhe comes a new medical drama called Duban Gen.

The show debuted on Monday to much fanfare but fans seem to be in two minds about the show.

Monday’s episode opened on the highway in Durban where a heist of sorts is currently under way, causing traffic and making the sexy doctors late for work.

Medical intern Dr Mbali (played by singer-turned-actress Nelisiwe Sibiya) is actually set to begin her first day in the hospital’s training programme, however, she is delayed by the criminals who are facing a medical dilemma of their own.

Elsewhere, Dr Thabo Dlamini (Meshack Mavuso) and his wife, Precious, are returning for yet another day of work after some events at the hospital have sent their marriage into a tailspin.

“There is heightened attention on frontline workers, and this soapie is a testament that not every superhero wears a cape. As a channel, e.tv continues to invest in the growth of talent within the South African broadcast industry. We cannot wait to see how our viewers embrace the show,” said e.tv head of local productions Helga Palmer in a statement.

“We welcome Stained Glass TV to the eFamily and confidently look forward to the epic story of a modern-day locally produced drama. Following the immense success of our KZN-based late prime drama Imbewu, Durban Gen could not have come at a better time. Our viewers are eager to continue experiencing authentic stories that represent their everyday realities in a way that resonates with them,” she added.

The first two episodes set the scene for many a storyline, including that of the show’s first patients, a couple who find themselves struggling with a case of vaginismus.

What is vaginismus?

According to msdmanuals.com, vaginismus is involuntary contraction of muscles around the opening of the vagina in women with no abnormalities in the genital organs. The tight muscle contraction makes sexual intercourse or any sexual activity that involves penetration painful or impossible.

It can also cause one’s male partner to get “stuck” inside them in the event that the contractions are activated during intercourse.

The couple is convinced that this is a case of witchcraft and not medicine and the race is on to convince their captor to let them go.

Some fans who tuned in on Monday evening seemed to have found this storyline hilarious, while others were not too fond about certain elements in the show.

Aybo guys there were having tlof tlof then the guy couldn’t take it out it stuck in ????????????#DurbanGen pic.twitter.com/oTuuYjEsJG — Mfundoyakhe Shezi ???????? (@Mfundoyakhe_S) October 5, 2020

Who watched #DurbanGen ??? What’s your feeling? Me: Loved the cast and the mix of the old and the new, looking forward to the next episode ❤ — ????Reggieh????Juntjies???? (@REGGIEHM3) October 5, 2020

Looks like @DurbanGen_etv will set the TV screen on fire… I already have my favs #DurbanGen — Khaya Dladla (@Khaya_dladla) October 5, 2020

This drama is ????. Episode 1 on steroids ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????#DurbanGen — Motaung Oa Ramokhele (@LebonaMoleli) October 5, 2020

This is gonna be a great show, the first episode was too lit????#DurbanGen pic.twitter.com/rXm4SG1yQ1 — Ngwane (@BabaKaKhanya) October 5, 2020

Action, drama, romance and some of the craziest medical conditions you have ever heard of – Durban Gen has it all – and a slew of “new faces” on the cast to boot.

It has all the ingredients to create a product fit for a telenovela lover.

Speaking about the latest opportunity to make a difference in the country’s storytelling landscape, Stained Glass TV managing director Pepsi Pokane said: “It is an honour to be warmly welcomed into the eFamily. The entire team, production, cast, and crew are incredibly excited to be working on the first-ever medical drama that will be set in KwaZulu-Natal. Durban Gen is a big win for Stained Glass TV, for KZN and for the City of eThekwini. We believe that viewers will connect with the show’s riveting storylines, exciting characters and incredible cast.”

Durban Gen will also be available on Openview Channel 104 and DStv channel 194.

In the meantime, you can click here to watch episode one of Durban Gen online.

