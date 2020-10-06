Nomzamo Mbatha to host Miss SA 2020 finale

The crowning of Miss South Africa 2020 is fast approaching and organisers have announced who will host this dazzling pageant.

Media personality, actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha will for the first time host Miss SA which is set to take place in Cape Town, at The Table Bay Hotel on 24 October.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Coming to America 2 actress said she has been a huge fan of Miss SA and the hosting gig is a dream come true.

“What the pageant has done in being a reflection of beauty, depth and power, not only for South African women but women all over the world, is something I truly admire,” she said.

The top 10 was announced in August and Nomzamo’s advice to finalists is that they should set their intentions and be their true selves.

Stephanie Weil, CEO of the Miss South Africa organisation, said: “It is a coup for Miss South Africa to have Nomzamo host the pageant. We are passionate about celebrating young women and believe that Nomzamo, with all she has achieved, is a perfect fit to host the pageant and an inspiration for all.”

The event will be screened live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic and will also be streamed live for an international audience. Subscriptions to livestream the pageant finale online went on sale on Monday for pay per view cost at $6.99 (R99.99 excluding VAT). The exclusive package gives the viewer an opportunity to see what happens behind the scenes and access to an exclusive post crowning interview with Miss SA 2020.

The new Miss SA will take home a package of prizes and sponsorships worth in excess of R3 million.

