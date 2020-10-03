Pearl Modiadie shows off her baby bump for the first time

After months of remaining mum (pun intended) about expecting her first child, media personality Pearl Modiade has shared her first picture of her baby bump.

When her secret pregnancy was outed in the media, a member of Modiadie’s management and publicity team told Sunday World that the star chose not to say anything because her culture does not allow her to talk about her pregnancy.

This is due to a number of beliefs aimed at ensuring the safest possible passage into the world for the unborn child.

RELATED: Why Pearl Modiadie won’t talk about her pregnancy

Now that her little one has been born and is in good health, Modiadie is finally giving fans a glimpse into her pregnancy journey.

Modiadie’s child, with a partner believed to be named Nathaniel Oppenheimer, was born sometime last month and the couple shared the first image of their little one upon confirming the baby’s arrival.

I’ve longed for you. To finally have you here feels incredibly surreal… a feeling only my soul can deeply comprehend. Welcome to the world my love…the purest of hearts. You’re perfect in every way. Your father and I love you dearly ✨ pic.twitter.com/3s7v2yWBIY — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? (@PearlModiadie) September 21, 2020

In continuing with the spirit of privacy, however, Modiadie is keeping the baby’s gender under wraps and it seems she won’t be sharing what her child’s name is either.

READ NEXT: Pearl Modiadie won’t be sharing her child’s name anytime soon

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.