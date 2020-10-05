Will we be seeing Bonang on OnlyFans next?

In the early days of the lockdown, when people in most countries around the world found themselves not only confined to their homes but jobless in some cases many turned to OnlyFans – a social media platform that allows its creators to earn money from their profiles by either “locking” their profile pages or posts.

To unlock the profiles and view the content, fans have to opt-in to pay a subscription fee, either once-off on a recurring basis, monthly.

Due to this function and the platform’s relative obscurity, it has attracted a large number of adult creators who use the platform to host their adult content, keep it somewhat hidden from prying eyes and earn some unbelievable amounts of money.

Among the platforms adult creators are some famous faces such as US rapper Tyga, Love & Hip Hop stars Safaree and Erica Mena and media personality Blac Chyna and they have all made obscene amounts of money by doing so.

Cardi B recently joined those ranks, however, if you visit her page expecting some explicit content, you may be in for a bit of a let down as Cardi only uses the platform to directly address any rumours about herself that are incorrectly reported as fact.

This leaves us wondering when South African celebrities will follow suit. Whether they’re using the platform as yet another way to connect with fans or using to post content of the more adult variety, we’re totally up for seeing these South African celebs on OnlyFans.

Nadia Nakai

Nakai is known for bringing the heat on her verses, but mostly on her Instagram. She has also managed to maintain one of the sockets bodies in the game and we wouldn’t mind seeing her show it all off on an OnlyFans profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on Jul 24, 2020 at 9:18am PDT

Bonang Matheba

Miss Matheba loves connecting with her fans in any which way she can. Mo’ghel (as she is affectionately known) is also fond of making some money. So it only makes sense that she combines these two affinities and opens an OnlyFans account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonang Matheba (@bonang_m) on Sep 15, 2020 at 12:02pm PDT

Somizi and Mohale Mhlongo-Motaung

Although fans may be a little disappointed in him right now due to the Dinner at Somizi’s intellectual property drama, there’s no denying his star power.

The same can be said for his polarising husband Mohale.

What we’d love to see them do is open a joined OnlyFans account where they do live stream Q&A sessions, post videos of themselves doing stuff together like cooking or hanging out and maybe even posting their skincare routines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohale Tebogo Motaung (@mohale_77) on Sep 7, 2020 at 12:06am PDT

Sizwe Dhlomo

Dhlomo is the only South African to admit that he would consider opening an OnlyFans account. Having shot to fame in the early 2000’s as a TV presenter and heartthrob, the entrepreneur and radio presenter still holds a firm place in the hearts of many a South African woman and man.

So it’s safe to say that he’d have a healthy follower base if he opened an account.

View this post on Instagram What it do baby? A post shared by @ sizwedhlomo on May 2, 2020 at 6:40am PDT

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle

There’s no denying just how hot this friendship duo is. And they seem to be very fond of sleepwear and bikinis so perhaps they could also open a joint account centred around doing interesting things clad in only those two items.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on Jul 10, 2020 at 3:59am PDT

Thembinkosi Brian Mthembu

Most popularly known for his role a Mabutho on The River, this actor has been the centre of many a viewer’s fantasy.

Thanks to his role as the ultimate temptation, fans of the show have found themselves understanding why Tumi would cheat on her husband with Mabutho.

He could carry on providing fans of The River with content for their fantasies by becoming a part-time adult creator.

If that’s too much, a few shirtless pics would suffice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thembinkosi Zidane Mthembu (@mthembubrian44) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

