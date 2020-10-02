VIDEO: Will Tito be the next guest on Dinner at Somizi’s?

Celebs & viral 2.10.2020 03:01 pm

This after each and every dish the minister has documented himself making on Twitter has gone viral – often because people just cannot believe what they are seeing.

Thanks to an open call for guest suggestions, South Africans could finally get to see the country’s full-time finance minister and part-time foodie Tito Mboweni get a much needed culinary lesson from celebrity chef Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.

Dinner at Somizi’s was the top Twitter trend on Wednesday evening as fans flooded Mhlongo-Motaung’s mentions with the names of people they would like to see on the show. Only two names came out tops; Somizi’s frenemy-turned-bestie Bonang Matheba, and Mboweni.

Mboweni is aware of the suggestions, and even shared an article about the results to show that he is aware people want him on the show.

Hopefully Dinner at Somizi’s producers do the right thing. That’s if the show survives the legal drama

In other news, TV presenter and fellow celebrity chef Lorna Maseko showed exactly why we should stay out of people’s wombs after a Sunday tabloid declared her pregnant without knowing her medical history – a medical history that may make it difficult for her to conceive.

What caught people’s attention, however, is the fact that although she denied being pregnant, she did not deny that she was romantically involved with the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu.

Lastly, we have Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG who has the nation wondering if he dropped a few million rands on buying himself or his manager a Ferrari.

Check out the video above for all the info.

