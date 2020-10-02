Tumisho Masha is back on screens!

The past two years have been a great period for black horror and fantasy and it seems fans can only look forward to what’s next.

The latest project, set to hit screens soon is a hoodoo horror titled Spell, with Power’s Omari Hardwick as the lead and the trailer was released on Friday.

Much to the surprise of South African social media users, our very own Tumisho Masha will star in the film as an American Southerner, and though his cameo in the trailer was a blink-and-you’ll-miss it moment, locals are already gearing up to show their support by watching the film.

It looks like Masha will be playing the sheriff in a town that has its fair share of secrets.

Judging from the trailer, the film will follow the story of Marquis – a high-flying New Yorker with a Southern background, who crashes his plane while en route to rural Appalachia with his family for a funeral.

He awakens to find himself totally alone in a strange place, which turns out to be Ms Eloise’s home.

Relieved to be discovered by a seemingly kind elderly couple, he ends up realising that everything is not as it seems and he is not free to go when Ms Eloise shows him that she plans to help him heal using a boogity.

According to comingsoon.net, a boogity is a hoodoo figure often made from someone’s blood and skin.

Though he has been put under the impression that his family did not survive the crash, he later realises they also may be held captive elsewhere on the property.

Spell will be released in the United States on premium video-on-demand and digital platforms from Paramount Home Entertainment on October 30. There has been no word on its South African release, however.

