Miss South Africa 2020 to take home R3m prize package – here’s what she’ll win

Miss South Africa 2020 will take home a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million.

For the first time in its 62-year history, the finale of the Miss South Africa pageant will be hosted in Cape Town, at Sun International’s Table Bay hotel in the V&A Waterfront.

Miss South Africa 2020 will be crowned in an entertainment-packed event on Saturday, October 24, from 17:00.

The event will be broadcast live on M-Net and Mzansi Magic and will be streamed live online for an international audience.

The winner will receive R1 million in cash from the Miss South Africa Organisation, as well as the use of a fully furnished and serviced apartment at luxurious Central Square with fabulous interior décor by Enza Home and a Mercedes Benz C200 Cabriolet for the year of her reign.

The prizes and sponsors include: American Swiss: Official crown sponsor, Bacher & Co: Fragrance sponsorship for year of reign, Brand South Africa: Play Your Part Ambassador, Cahi Dental: Dental and oral hygiene care, Central Square : Use of a luxurious two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Sandton, Enza Home: Interior designers and furnishers of the Miss South Africa apartment, Firepower Group: Empowering Miss South Africa with self-development workshops, Havaianas South Africa: Casual summer shoes for year of reign, KISCH IP: Assisting Miss South Africa with her official trademark and IP needs, Lajawi Hair: Official styling sponsor for year of reign.

Mercedes Benz: The use of a C200 Cabriolet for her year of reign, Miss South Africa Organisation: R1 million in cash, Motherkind: Official wellness & fitness product sponsor, Neda Beauty & Healing: Care of Miss South Africa’s brows, Optimum Medical Aesthetics: Skin treatments and IV drips, Pilates on 7th: Pilates fitness partner for year of reign, PWC: The official auditors of Miss South Africa 2020, Sparkle Cosmetics/Gelish/Morgan Taylor: Nail care for year of reign, Steve Madden: Official shoe sponsor, Strands of Love: Miss South Africa’s hair extensions sponsor, Sun International: Miss SA’s home away from home, Switch Playground SA: Official fitness partner; includes Switch classes and personal training sessions, Top Drawer Collection: Luxury sleepwear, Veaudry: Official haircare sponsor, Woolworths: To sponsor Miss South Africa with WBeauty and Woolworths home products throughout the year of reign, ZOËT: Clothing sponsor.

The 1st runner-up takes home R250 000, the 2nd runner-up gets R100 000, and all 10 finalists will receive R25 000.

For the first time in the history of the Miss South Africa pageant, the top three finalists (Miss South Africa 2020 and the two runners-up) will represent the country at the world’s three most prestigious pageants – Miss Universe, Miss World and Miss Supranational.

Channel24

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.