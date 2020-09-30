Khanukani Mbau sports a grown up look for her mom’s new reality show

It’s hard for South African pop culture fans to believe that little Khanukani Mbau is already 13 years old, as it feels like she was born not so long ago.

This is, in part, due to the fact that her mother has managed to keep her out of the spotlight for most of her childhood.

View this post on Instagram Another Mbau…. ni ready ???????????? A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded) on Sep 29, 2020 at 6:33am PDT

But all that is about to change when Khanu joins her mom on screen for her new BET reality show called Mbau RELOADED -Always Rise.

New Show Alert ????. Finally get to work with the amazing @MbauReloaded ????, this is after working with @lasizwe on @MTVAfrica ????????‍♀️. Catch Mbau Reloaded on @BET_Africa ; 10th October at 19:30pm. pic.twitter.com/VIu5Ic6FLa — AyandamantombazaneKayise Mhlongo ???? (@KINGAya_) September 29, 2020

Judging from the show’s promotional video, Mbau will be joined on the show by her sister and her daughter.

Speaking about her relationship with her daughter in an interview with MacG Mukwevho earlier this year, Mbau said that she is very open with her daughter as the pair are still getting to know each other.

“We live in a very liberal house, our policy at home and our blueprint is based on ‘you vocalise how you feel, you give me respect because I am a human being, not because I am your mother,’ and this is a trial and error. I have never been her mother before and she has never been my daughter before. I’ve just met her in this life.”

“So she cannot fault me on mistakes that I make because ‘hey, I’ve never been your mother so I am trying to be your mother and you’ve never been my daughter so you’re also trying to impress me.’ She knows that you’re from me but you’re not mine,” added Mbau.

She also explains how she had to ask her daughter to stop following her on Instagram because her she used to read the comments other people made about her mother and she did not appreciate how misunderstood her mother was.

Khanu namely took exception to the gold digger label people often tried to attach to her mother.

Mbau also revealed that Khanu wants a career in the entertainment industry

Little else is known about the show at this stage, however, we will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

