Hit or miss? Kamo Mphela’s latest campaign confuses the masses

Influencer Kamo Mphela has set tongues wagging after debuting a new campaign that has left many asking “WTF?”

Mphela is one of many South African faces chosen for Unilever’s new #BeautyAtHomeWithU campaign, showcasing the company’s range of products.

Instead of showcasing the product, Mphela decided to dance while holding it in her hand, resulting in the product going flying out of the box at some point.

Many felt as though her campaign submission was ill-executed and that it did nothing to showcase the product.

So much so that they even shared their own suggestions for how she could have filmed her campaign content.

Suggestion? Kamo Mphela could’ve shot the first take of the video getting the Zlele dance move wrong, then she applies shield and then BOOM, she gets the dance right and adds her own flair because shield has that “extra thing”. Obviously the transition would be edited to fit. ????????‍♂️ — Chuenza MaChuenza ????️‍???????? (@SimplyChuene) September 29, 2020

i wonder what happened to Kamo “the aim is not to sweat” Mphela — YT: hawemuurhh (@hawemuurhh) September 29, 2020

Suggestion? Kamo Mphela could’ve shot a video where she wasn’t comfortable to do her signature elbow move when dancing because she used “regular roll-on”, and then she applies shield roll-on and boom now she’s can do dance comfortably for 24hrs, ends with the elbow move? ???? https://t.co/P8pouw7i5Z — Hakaishin⚡ (@Bangzz_world) September 29, 2020

Kamo Mphela’s promo video has got to be the best thing I’ve seen all day????????. The hun didn’t even put any effort into it… I love it! — Nonkululeko Lerato (@its_Nkulee) September 29, 2020

Shield: “What is promoting?” Kamo Mphela: “Increasing awareness of a product” Shield: “Then why did you dance” pic.twitter.com/kY74B1TYdJ — moriski. ???????? (@kamogelx) September 30, 2020

Others felt as though her campaign was sufficient promo for the brand since everybody was talking about it.

oksalayo Kamo Mphela is trending ????????????‍♀️and now we all know about shield — toefluencer (@AmalaSilwana) September 29, 2020

The Fact that the shield roll on dropped, but Kamo Mphela still kept it moving ????????I can only stan. Queen shxt. pic.twitter.com/BNXcuKeBlI — MBCHBlackLivesMatter (@WandileNgubane_) September 29, 2020

Kamo Mphela didn’t care a damn about the Shield promo ???? The funny part was when the product fell out the box when Shield’s slogan is “it won’t let you down” ???? — Pelontle (@Retla_SweetChix) September 29, 2020

kamo Mphela won thou, so many people have seen that video and everyone’s talking bout it — white ferrari (@adiorherself) September 29, 2020



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.