Hit or miss? Kamo Mphela’s latest campaign confuses the masses

Citizen reporter
Kamo Mphela | Image: Instagram (Lebohang Sibeko)

Although she did not really showcase the product she was hired to promote, many believe her campaign was effective because it got people talking.

Influencer Kamo Mphela has set tongues wagging after debuting a new campaign that has left many asking “WTF?”

Mphela is one of many South African faces chosen for Unilever’s new #BeautyAtHomeWithU campaign, showcasing the company’s range of products.

Instead of showcasing the product, Mphela decided to dance while holding it in her hand, resulting in the product going flying out of the box at some point.

Many felt as though her campaign submission was ill-executed and that it did nothing to showcase the product.

So much so that they even shared their own suggestions for how she could have filmed her campaign content.

Others felt as though her campaign was sufficient promo for the brand since everybody was talking about it.


