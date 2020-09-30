Halala! Five years of The Daily Show with SA comedian Trevor Noah

When late-night titan Jon Stewart announced that he would step down from The Daily Show there was much speculation about who would take his spot. No one expected a little-known South African comedian to take the helm. Five years on Trevor Noah is still going strong.

On the 28th of September 2015, Trevor Noah made his historic debut on Comedy Central’s flagship show, hilariously proclaiming that he never thought that he would have two things in his life, an indoor toilet and a job as host of The Daily Show.

Many thought he wouldn’t make it but fast forward to 2020, Trevor Noah has proven all his naysayers wrong. It’s Trevor Noah’s world and we are all living in it.

South Africa’s favourite funnyman has transformed the Daily Show’s content to speak to issues that affect the everyday viewer. This can largely be attributed to the team that Trevor Noah surrounds himself with which include supervising producer and South African comedian David Kibuuka, Ugandan writer Joseph Opio and more diverse Asian and African American contributors on the show.

Here are 5 top moments from The Daily Show :

Oprah Winfrey:

Trevor got her to open up as a guest on the show. She revealed the secrets of the items she travels with. Oprah shared the “normal,” everyday things that she still does even though she’s a millionaire, like traveling with her own bread and avocados “I have my own avocado orchard. I think it’s ridiculous to pay for avocados.” she said.

Black Coffee :

Trevor interviewed the DJ on his show exposing him to an even greater audience. It was like the world of African kings colliding in magnificent joy! South Africans beamed with pride as the musician and the host regaled the audience their paths to success. “Doesn’t it sound like your story?”, laughed Black Coffee to Noah.

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

She had just won the pageant and spent time with Trevor in a very relaxed and funny interview. Zozibini Tunzi discussed the challenges of being Miss Universe, why she decided to compete with her natural hair and her mission to end gender-based violence. If you needed anymore affirmations as to why Tunzi was the right person to win just look at the comments on the video. The interview was inspiring, fresh and so easy.

Chadwick Boseman

In 2018, he interviewed the late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman: who reflected on the many revolutionary parts of “Black Panther” and why the film featured a multitude of authentic African accents. The moment was touching and inspired. Watch the extended clip below.

Broadcasting from home:

Trevor was the first host to broadcast from home during lockdown. The show was the first to innovate and take the late-night talk show format into a new in-home version outside the studio. The show has kept viewers abreast of COVID-19 while holding up a mirror to America on issues such as systemic racism and police brutality. While Trevor is personally paying his staff out of his pocket, according to various reports.

He has interviewed politicians, billionaires, and personalities including President Barack Obama, Bill Gates. Opened the doors to Africa’s most celebrated artists, activists, and personalities including feminist activist Chimamanda Ngozi Adiche, “African Giant” Burna Boy, and artist Nelson Makamo, who been guest appearances on the show.

Most notably, Noah has also interviewed Dr Anthony Fauci, one of the lead members of the Trump administration’s White House Coronavirus Task Force during the Covid-19 pandemic, and this episode earned the show an Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series – 2020 nomination.

In 2020 The Daily Show host received six Emmy Award nominations. His response was that he felt “blesssed and fulfilled” about his show’s nominations.

The full list of nominations included, Variety Talk Series: “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central), Best Writing in a Variety Talk Series, Best Directing of a Variety Series: David Paul Meyer, “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (“Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus”).

The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah on Comedy Central (DStv Channel 122), is broadcast on weekdays (Tuesday to Friday) at 22:30 CAT.

