EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’m really excited for it’- Natasha Thahane opens up about turning 25

PREMIUM!
EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’m really excited for it’- Natasha Thahane opens up about turning 25Celebs & viral 33 mins ago
The actress almost went into panic mode after moving into her first apartment by herself just days before lockdown was announced.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World Trump, Biden to go head to head in first presidential debate
Business News Lockdown ‘distorted’ unemployment figures, actually at 42%
Business News Big increase in chicken prices expected
Investigation Timeshare still in turmoil
Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 903 new cases identified, Ministerial Advisory Committee not ‘disbanded’