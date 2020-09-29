EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’m really excited for it’- Natasha Thahane opens up about turning 25

In addition to finally getting to share one of her latest projects with the nation, Isono actress Natasha Thahane recently celebrated her 25th birthday with all her fellow cast members and most of her family members in attendance. Tahane had her guests drive all the way out to Centurion, clad in all-white outfits, to celebrate the special day with her at River Meadow Manor. Natasha Tahane’s 25th birthday party | Image: Shane Mangxangaza The event was likened to a wedding and given how things played out, we can’t blame her fans for making that comparison. Guests...

In addition to finally getting to share one of her latest projects with the nation, Isono actress Natasha Thahane recently celebrated her 25th birthday with all her fellow cast members and most of her family members in attendance.

Tahane had her guests drive all the way out to Centurion, clad in all-white outfits, to celebrate the special day with her at River Meadow Manor.

The event was likened to a wedding and given how things played out, we can’t blame her fans for making that comparison. Guests were ushered to an outdoor waiting area where they enjoyed complimentary drinks and snacks as the final touches were made inside the event tent.

The wedding vibes continued inside the tent, which was decorated in a variety of silver and white items, complete with a stage and seating area set up for the birthday girl.

Guests were treated to performances by the likes of Zandile Khumalo (Kelly Khumalo’s estranged sister), Ringo Madlingozi, and Donald, who serenaded the birthday girl along with the Dube brothers before she cut her cake.

Amid all this excitement, the Citizen was able to snag some time with the actress for a one-on-one chat.

She began by sharing that she believes she is yet to find out what will define her 25th year, but she hopes the year will be all about growth for her

“I’m yet to find out what 25 has in store for me but I’m excited, I’m really excited for it,” said Thahane.

Though her guest were asked to show up wearing white, Thahane herself was dressed in a bespoke sparkling grey and silver creation from Quiteria Atelier.

“My designer, guys! He is hands on, I actually didn’t even fit the dress, so they had to sew the dress on my body and it was so painful because I had like needles and stuff pinning me and all those things, but I had a great creative team that helped me put the dress together last minute. Quiteria literally went all out with his team.”

So all out in fact that he was with Thahane for most of the day, ensuring the dress looked its best at every turn, barely allowing the train to even touch the floor as she made her way up and down the venue.

Luckily for Thahane, her birthday came at just the right level of lockdown, as she was able to have those nearest and dearest to her all in the same room. Something she admits she has been missing in recent months.

“First of all, I had recently moved out of home and it was scary. Like you said, [today] I am surrounded by love and I had to figure out where the love was gonna come from, and I had to give myself that love,” she said, explaining how her moving out of home into her first apartment coincided with the announcement of the national lockdown at level 5.

“It was quite scary when that all happened… And there was no furniture in my house when they announced it! And I’m like “oh my gosh! I’ve got two days to go buy everything’ and I had to do that quick fast but it all worked out,” she exclaimed.

“I was playing the piano during the lockdown. I was doing so many things, learning so many other accents, and all the time just trying to acquire new skills.”

These skills that will come in handy as she takes on the role of Milicent in BET’s brand new telenovela Isono.

“I work with amazing people,” she said, before listing her cast mates, most of whom were in attendance at her party.

#Isono @bet_africa

“It’s an amazing production, I am excited for South Africa to see it and I’m also excited to play the character Milicent and I feel like it’s a different world…”

“A different world?” we ask” considering the fact that Thahane is a very proud young Christian woman.

To which she responds, “I think you just need to watch the show first to see what Milicent is going to bring…”

She has barely completed her sentence before one of her guests, fellow actor Sthembiso ‘SK’ Khoza, interrupts to declare his undying love for his friend.

“I’ve known her since she was 20 years old, she’s 25 today and this girl doesn’t change. Her heart is beautiful. I love her and you can quote me on that,” says SK before leaving just as fast as he appeared.

A briefly distracted Thahane begins to reflect on how this type of love from her friends and family has allowed her to never feel alone, even on the days when she feels attacked.

Going back to her new role on Isono and touching on how spiritually inclined she is, Thahane shares that she prays before every role in order to ask God to “protect” her, unconscious mind as she believes the subconscious can’t always discern between reality and when an actor is acting.

“I always try to make sure ukuthi [that] I become one with my prayers. Like ‘this is now, you gave me this talent, and please carry me through it and don’t bring it into my personal life.’”

Isono airs on BET Africa (DStv channel 129) every Monday to Friday at 9:30pm.

