EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’m really excited for it’- Natasha Thahane opens up about turning 25

The actress almost went into panic mode after moving into her first apartment by herself just days before lockdown was announced.

Kaunda Selisho
29 Sep 2020
04:57:08 PM
Natasha Thahane's 25th birthday party | Image: Shane Mangxangaza

In addition to finally getting to share one of her latest projects with the nation, Isono actress Natasha Thahane recently celebrated her 25th birthday with all her fellow cast members and most of her family members in attendance. Tahane had her guests drive all the way out to Centurion, clad in all-white outfits, to celebrate the special day with her at River Meadow Manor. Natasha Tahane’s 25th birthday party | Image: Shane Mangxangaza The event was likened to a wedding and given how things played out, we can’t blame her fans for making that comparison. Guests...

