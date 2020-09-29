Moshe Ndiki confirms that he’s having a baby

It’s official, social media personality Moshe Ndiki is going to be a father.

The star took to social media to announce that he had consulted a fertility clinic and found himself a surrogate, to help him get started on this journey.

He has even already picked out a name for his little one; Thalanda Ilanga Ntaba Alexander Ndiki. The first letter of each of the baby’s four names spells ‘Tina’ which is what Ndiki’s fans have been referring to the baby as thus far.

I prayed for you , longed for you , Thalanda Ilanga Ntaba Alexander Ndiki. (Tina)????♥️ Thank you to my doctor, my fertility clinic , my friend Sabelo who helped me start and my surrogate , what a journey we have travelled and still to travel… I’m gonna be a dad ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/VDeHLhcRvT — Moshelle Obama (@MosheNdiki) September 28, 2020

Hot on the heels of the announcement came Ndiki’s appearance on BET’s first telenovela, Isono, and congratulations for have been streaming in for both occasions.

????❤️ Iyho bethuna Congratulations Moshe. — LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) September 28, 2020

Beautiful!!!! Congratulations ????✨❤️ — Karabo Ntshweng (@KaraboNtshweng) September 28, 2020

THIS IS AMAZING!!!! Congratulations ????????????❤️ — rato (@Rato_K) September 28, 2020

Ngikhala kanye nawe???????????? this is sure gonna be a blast, I’m so excited! ???????????????????????? #IsonoBET https://t.co/92XkbLHN6G — 2nunu???? (@Thu_nunu) September 28, 2020

Things seem to be looking up for Ndiki, who recently made headlines along with his estranged husband, Phelo Bala, after their marital woes made front-page tabloid news.

According to the Sunday Sun article, Bala had obtained a protection order against Ndiki who had left him with a bleeding gash in his head.

The publication cited court papers which allegedly detail a huge fight that happened back in May, due to a disagreement about alcohol abuse.

Bala detailed an incident in which a candlestick was allegedly broken over his head before he was rushed to hospital to receive stitches.

Ndiki countered this by alleging that Bala had a problem with alcohol and added that he often became violent when he got drunk.

Both Bala and Ndiki took to social media to deny the allegations levelled against them shortly after the article was published.

Bala is believed to have moved on with celebrity makeup artist, Vuyo Varoyi.

READ NEXT: The drama continues: Did Moshe Ndiki throw shade at Phelo Bala?

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.