Charlize Theron giving scholarships to South Africans students

Through her organisation the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, (CTAOP), the actress has joined forces with Dior for the campaign which was announced this week.

Theron made the announcement via Istagram, saying she is “incredibly proud to be a part of the #DiorChinUp campaign alongside some of the most inspiring and impactful women in the world.”

The partnership will see Dior providing full four-year scholarships for the new cohort of CTAOP Youth Leaders Scholars who will begin their university journeys in 2021, and will cover fees, lodging, books, travel, a laptop, as well as adapted mentorship programs.

On her official social media pages, Theron shared a video speaking about growing up in a country full of turmoil, and how it made her aware of the privileges she had in life by virtue of her skin colour.

The actress said that the idea came about two years ago, when she was in South Africa and spoke to a group of young women who inspired her to create change. She has enlisted the help and voices of other powerful women in the industry.

Actress Yalitza Aparicio, model Leyna Bloom, and photographer Pamela Tulizo are just a few of the women participating in the campaign.

“They have all strived to have an impact on the world, and have used their voices to inspire other women,” Theron said in the video.

“They’ve all joined me in passing on this sense of purpose through a cause very dear to my heart, that Dior has supported for many years. The CTAOP Youth Leader Scholarship program is helping young South Africans become the leaders of tomorrow.”

The Oscar winner is often in South Africa and subsequent announcements will be made on her social media platforms.

