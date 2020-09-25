Kefilwe Mabote finally shows off her man

With a following of over 1 million people, South African influencer and author Kefilwe Mabote has naturally drummed up some curiosity about her personal life.

While her followers know that is a wife and mother, they know little else about her personal life.

Still can’t believe Kefilwe Mabote has children???? — talibabes???????? (@onkamogase) September 24, 2020

A few months ago, she almost broke the internet when she shared a picture of her father for his birthday and now she’s doing it again.

Mabote posted a series of images and video to her Instagram story for her partner’s birthday and fans were excited to finally get a glimpse of what he looks like. However, they can only see part of his face as Mabote strategically obscured it in every single image she posted.

Her followers did not seem to phased by this fact and vowed to do the same on their own accounts.

???????????? sbwl to post someone’s son like this someday so beautiful!???? — Ms Abundance ???? (@MsAbunance15) September 25, 2020

Leadership. Ha ke batle di gents that want to be posted on social media shem. — Ms Patience Masua ???????? (@patience_masua) September 25, 2020

the way kefilwe mabote posted her man is exactly how imma do it????????. — adrian (@wowadriann) September 25, 2020

I aspire to be like Kefilwe Mabote. The way she posted her man is definitely the way forward. — saweetie (@chiomaa_brown) September 24, 2020

Born and bred in Soweto, 29-year-old Mabote has spent the past decade establishing herself as an influencer, stylist and image consultant. She began her career under the moniker Kefi Boo and later opted to use her full name instead.

She has carved out a niche in the luxury influencing space and now makes a living collaborating with the world’s biggest luxury brands.

