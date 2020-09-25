Celebs & viral 25.9.2020 09:56 am

Kefilwe Mabote finally shows off her man

Citizen reporter
Influencer and author Kefilwe Mabote | Image: Instagram

After years of keeping her followers in the dark, they finally get some idea about what her partner looks like.

With a following of over 1 million people, South African influencer and author Kefilwe Mabote has naturally drummed up some curiosity about her personal life.

While her followers know that is a wife and mother, they know little else about her personal life.

A few months ago, she almost broke the internet when she shared a picture of her father for his birthday and now she’s doing it again.

Mabote posted a series of images and video to her Instagram story for her partner’s birthday and fans were excited to finally get a glimpse of what he looks like. However, they can only see part of his face as Mabote strategically obscured it in every single image she posted.

Her followers did not seem to phased by this fact and vowed to do the same on their own accounts.

Born and bred in Soweto, 29-year-old Mabote has spent the past decade establishing herself as an influencer, stylist and image consultant. She began her career under the moniker Kefi Boo and later opted to use her full name instead.

She has carved out a niche in the luxury influencing space and now makes a living collaborating with the world’s biggest luxury brands.

