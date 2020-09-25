Boity’s ‘Halo Diaries’ tackles all facets of black hair in first episode

Rapper and media personality has not only made her mark in music, TV and business, she is now using her platform to hold discussions affecting black women.

After the successful launch of her perfume Halo Heritage, the star marked Heritage Day by announcing a three-part series on YouTube called Halo Diaries. A group of women discuss issues that have personally affected them.

Boity said; “It’s important for us as women to tell our stories, so one can see and hear it and say ‘I’m not alone’. I worked on a little something and asked some phenomenal women to join me.”

These phenomenal women are content creators, TV personalities and photographers. They include Anele Mdoda, rapper Moozile, Lerato Seuoe, photographer and body positivity activist Thickleeyonce, Naledi Radebe and model Adera Kac.

In the first episode, the stars reflected and shared their hair journeys. Travel and lifestyle content creator Lerato said when she was in high school they said to black girls to not rock their afros because it was too “excitable”.

“I remember thinking what is ‘excitable’?”

Lerato said she was inspired by Parktown Girls anti-racist activist Zulaikha Patel who at just 16 years old fighting against the hair policies at the school. They also shared that women should learn to love their hair and make decisions for themselves to either wear their hair natural or wear a wig.

To not follow the trends or the pressure of the natural movement, to do what works for them or brings them joy.

Boity added that her hair was royal, it was a crown, it was enough and that it was beautiful.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.