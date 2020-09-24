HeritageDay: Things that make us uniquely South African (and it’s not braaing)

Being South African isn’t just defined by gatherings over the braai, celebrating our heritage for one day or our national dishes. There is more to it, South Africans are not only great people but they are unique too in every sense.

This Heritage Day instead of celebrating what we know, here is a friendly reminder why being South African is complicated and great at the same time.

Race is always a topic of conversation

South African politics, entertainment, sports, even food is defined by race. Clearly, with the history of the country, the past will always follow this ‘rainbow’ nation.

Looking at the recent scandals, race has been a big part in it. The TRESemme’, Clicks, EFF hair gate. The opposition party has shown they are able to shut down the country.

And we love a shutdown, no chilled vibes, please.

South Africans doing us proud globally

Talented South Africans such as comedian, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, our Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and global sensation Master KG.

These South Africans anytime mentioned on the international stage make us beam with pride. With Noah repeatedly receiving accolades for his show, sold out stand-ups, and making viral and impactful content – whatever he does he keeps representing the country proudly.

Jerusalema might be our new national anthem– sorry Sista Bettina. Master KG’s track featuring Nomcebo Zikode has taken the world by storm – we have lost count how many Jerusalema dance challenges we have seen. Even the president instructed us to do the dance challenge this Heritage Day.

And rest assured, South Africans can dance!! How we move is unmatched and emulated around the world.

Seeing other people dance makes you appreciate the swagger black South Africans have when dancing. https://t.co/8yUOhzjOBm — Marilyn Merlot (@thandee__) September 16, 2020

We laugh through our pain even though those memes can’t solve our problems

A country that is constantly bombarded by bad news, sorry 2020 you can’t take full credit this time – we are used to this.

Corruption scandals, violent videos, crime, economic turmoil, South Africans should be given some compensation for the amount of nonsense they can take.

Despite not seeing eye to eye, our family meetings thanks to the coronavirus pandemic have brought out more laughs.

Will the real president please stand up

At the beginning of lockdown, the government seemed real united and a cohesive unit. Until Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma *side eye* would contradict decisions made by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Even Max Hurrel’s hit Zol might show the true power of the minister. So will the president just admit it?

Soapie nation

As much drama is living in South Africa, and we love to watch it too. Local television has been bolstered with loads of local content. Forget Bold and the Beautiful; Gomora, Skeem Saam, The River and much more are taking an hour and half of our day during prime time.

From our favourite malume, uncle Brutus on The Queen, creating his own song, iButternut, to all your favourite characters doing the most, you are first to react.

#theriver1magic Tumi humiliated her husband just like that ”go find your balls ” did she really say that pic.twitter.com/u054NDt4aB — JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) September 15, 2020



Despite the many social ills in this country, we get frustrated daily, however, that’s what makes us South African.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.