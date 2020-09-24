Entertainment 24.9.2020 11:30 am

#HeritageDay: Things that make us uniquely South African (and it’s not braaing)

Sandisiwe Mbhele
#HeritageDay: Things that make us uniquely South African (and it’s not braaing)

Proteas fans in happier times when all was well in South African cricket. Picture: Getty Images

This Heritage Day instead of celebrating what we know, here is a friendly reminder why being South African is complicated and great at the same time.

Being South African isn’t just defined by gatherings over the braai, celebrating our heritage for one day or our national dishes. There is more to it, South Africans are not only great people but they are unique too in every sense.

This Heritage Day instead of celebrating what we know, here is a friendly reminder why being South African is complicated and great at the same time.

Race is always a topic of conversation

South African politics, entertainment, sports, even food is defined by race. Clearly, with the history of the country, the past will always follow this ‘rainbow’ nation.

Looking at the recent scandals, race has been a big part in it. The TRESemme’, Clicks, EFF hair gate. The opposition party has shown they are able to shut down the country.

And we love a shutdown, no chilled vibes, please.

Soweto shutdown memes. Photo: Twitter

South Africans doing us proud globally

Talented South Africans such as comedian, Daily Show host Trevor Noah, our Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi and global sensation Master KG.

These South Africans anytime mentioned on the international stage make us beam with pride. With Noah repeatedly receiving accolades for his show, sold out stand-ups, and making viral and impactful content – whatever he does he keeps representing the country proudly.

Jerusalema might be our new national anthem– sorry Sista Bettina. Master KG’s track featuring Nomcebo Zikode has taken the world by storm – we have lost count how many Jerusalema dance challenges we have seen. Even the president instructed us to do the dance challenge this Heritage Day.

And rest assured, South Africans can dance!! How we move is unmatched and emulated around the world.

We laugh through our pain even though those memes can’t solve our problems

A country that is constantly bombarded by bad news, sorry 2020 you can’t take full credit this time – we are used to this.

Corruption scandals, violent videos, crime, economic turmoil, South Africans should be given some compensation for the amount of nonsense they can take.

Photo: Twitter

Despite not seeing eye to eye, our family meetings thanks to the coronavirus pandemic have brought out more laughs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa struggling to put his mask on. Photo: Twitter

Will the real president please stand up

At the beginning of lockdown, the government seemed real united and a cohesive unit. Until Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma *side eye* would contradict decisions made by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Even Max Hurrel’s hit Zol might show the true power of the minister. So will the president just admit it?

Photo: Twitter

Soapie nation

As much drama is living in South Africa, and we love to watch it too. Local television has been bolstered with loads of local content. Forget Bold and the Beautiful; Gomora, Skeem Saam, The River and much more are taking an hour and half of our day during prime time.

From our favourite malume, uncle Brutus on The Queen, creating his own song, iButternut, to all your favourite characters doing the most, you are first to react.


Despite the many social ills in this country, we get frustrated daily, however, that’s what makes us South African.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa

Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa

State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ

On in the City No Heritage Day plans? Here’s something to do


today in print

Read Today's edition