JR gives tweeps an eyeful in Black Panther suit

While some fans were fawning over the cuteness overload that was Siba Bogopa’s third birthday, others were distracted by how his father, rapper JR Bogopa filled out his Black Panther suit.

Siba’s parents, JR and influencer Tshepi Vundla threw a superhero-themed birthday party for their little boy and they went all out with their costumes.

Siba and his mom both dressed up as spiderman while his father opted to pay homage to Marvel Studios’ first black superhero, Black Panther.

Tshepi’s mentions were quickly flooded with comments about JR.

Saw the pics… I laughed before i even checked the comments coz i just knew????????????????le wild mahn… — Lekgarebe ???????? (@keituNtsangani) September 22, 2020

????????????????????????????????waitse im dead???????????? — Zanele Abraham Matome (@zanele_matome) September 22, 2020

That suit has something inside that would deceive .. make it looks otshwere — Given Mnguni (@McGeeSA_) September 22, 2020

Nope. — Tshepi Vundla (@TshepiVundla) September 22, 2020

Kumasende sende… Kuyasendebuleka kule party ???? pic.twitter.com/CnZH6KY4TD — NabeelaHamilton (@Nabeela_NabzH) September 22, 2020

i costume iya bhoma ????????‍???? — thabiso (@thabiso_vilakaz) September 22, 2020

Tshepi shut all the noise down with one simple, ambiguous tweet.

I hate y’all… kumnandi over here ???? — Tshepi Vundla (@TshepiVundla) September 22, 2020

The couple has been together for just over three years and Siba is their first child together.

Even since finding out she was expecting, Tshepi has been very open with her fans about her journey. She has also been a little open about her relationship with JR, occasionally posting pictures while out and about with her love for her fans to see.

Siba seems to be following in his mother’s footsteps as he has his own Instagram account that currently has over 22,000 followers.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ ????: @urbankreativesa A post shared by Siba Bogopa (@sibabogopa) on Sep 23, 2020 at 12:48am PDT

