JR gives tweeps an eyeful in Black Panther suit

Citizen reporter
Tshepi Vundla and JR Bogopa | Image: Twitter @tshepivundla (by @urbankreativeSA)

This after fans spotted a little something extra in his Black Panther suit.

While some fans were fawning over the cuteness overload that was Siba Bogopa’s third birthday, others were distracted by how his father, rapper JR Bogopa filled out his Black Panther suit.

Siba’s parents, JR and influencer Tshepi Vundla threw a superhero-themed birthday party for their little boy and they went all out with their costumes.

Siba and his mom both dressed up as spiderman while his father opted to pay homage to Marvel Studios’ first black superhero, Black Panther.

Tshepi’s mentions were quickly flooded with comments about JR.

Tshepi shut all the noise down with one simple, ambiguous tweet.

The couple has been together for just over three years and Siba is their first child together.

Even since finding out she was expecting, Tshepi has been very open with her fans about her journey. She has also been a little open about her relationship with JR, occasionally posting pictures while out and about with her love for her fans to see.

 

Siba’s Superhero 3rd Birthday Party My village in raising my @sibabogopa ❤️

Siba seems to be following in his mother’s footsteps as he has his own Instagram account that currently has over 22,000 followers.

 

❤️❤️❤️ ????: @urbankreativesa

