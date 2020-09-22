Get Somizi’s killer summer legs: 3-step beginner workout routine

Dancer and TV presenter Somizi Mhlongo is a trained professional dancer with an extremely fit physique who starred for many years on the stage production of Sarafina. Somizi and husband Mohale showed off in a post saying: “It’s the legs for me.”

Fans reacted positively to the post and asked the celebrities for fitness tips. Somizi previously released a fitness DVD teaching fans routines they can do at home. It can’t be decided who has the best legs between the couple but it’s clear they are doing something right.

Here are some important exercises to get the best summer legs while working out for free at home.

1. Squats:

The easiest workout to try at home is the squat as it only requires equal weights on both arms. Squats firm your upper thighs and grow your glute muscles.

A squat is best described as standing with your legs apart while sitting on an invisible chair with your hands raised directly above you. This can be done with or without weights depending on your fitness level. Squats work the upper part of your thighs, making them stronger and thicker.

Once you have mastered the art of no weights, you can move onto a full barbell including light weighs. It’s not recommended you do squats more than twice a week. Do them in three sets of 12-15 between each squat.

How to:

Stand with legs apart and bend knees forward.

Sit back with hands extended forward into the air. Then stand, take a break, and repeat.

Make sure your posture is correct to avoid back injury.

2. Step-ups:

Quick and easy, step-ups are a functional routine. They can be done anywhere and don’t require gym equipment. The best place for these is anywhere, where stairs are available.

Daily climbing of stairs is a slower form of step-up without realizing you’re doing them. The workout is also the beginner cardio warm-up for your leg routine. Try them at home using a chair that isn’t too high to avoid knee damage.

How to:

To start, place your entire right foot onto the chair.

Come back to the preliminary position by stepping down with the right foot, then the left, so both feet are on the floor.

Finish 15 steps starting with the left foot, then repeat another 15 steps following with your left foot.

3. Lunges:

The easiest leg work-out to do without weights but helps get quick results. Lunges work out the front of the thighs, helping create a much sought-after frontal definition while working the hamstrings, inner thighs, and glues. The simplest lung to try is the forward lunge.

How to:

Stand with feet hip-width apart. Take a large step forward with one leg.

Keep the majority of your weight on your front foot as you lower your hips, keeping the front foot flat and back heel lifted.

Descend until your back knee almost touches the floor and the front knee is stacked directly above the ankle, creating a 90° bend in both knees.

Push through the heel of your front foot and push yourself back up to your starting position.

Repeat on the other side for equal amounts.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.