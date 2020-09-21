‘Legacy’ is 30 minutes of frustratingly good television. Here’s why it’s trending

Picture this; aerial shots of breathtakingly luxurious property, hushed conversations in luxurious vehicles and the quintessential glamorous descent down a winding staircase.

This is just some of what viewers can expect to see when they settle in to watch the latest Tshedza Pictures offering when the first few episodes of M-Net’s latest telenovela, Legacy, air this week.

However, there is so much more to the show than all the TV drama hallmarks listed above, which is perfect considering the fact that the show is a telenovela and not a drama series as the latter has a limited time to tell the show’s story.

Episode one opens on a landmark day for the Price family as their investment company’s CEO and the Price family patriarch, Sebastian senior, is set to step down from his role after 30 years at the helm.

He is also expected to announce his successor – something that has his family, the media and the nation at large on tenterhooks.

An unexpected tragedy then (conveniently) befalls the family, leaving a power vacuum that kicks off the race to fill the multi-billion-rand company’s leadership position and keep Sebastian senior’s legacy alive.

Lies, scheming and plotting ensue across a set of 30-minute episodes that all make sure to end on a frustrating note.

It is this frustration that will leave viewers aching for episode after episode as they try to figure out who’s team they are on, just who the real protagonists and antagonists are and whether or not justice will ever be served.

It’s not all glitz, glam and succession battles as the story also follows the Potgeiter family who end up tied to the mess that ensues when tragedy strikes.

Among the cast members are the likes of Kgomotso Christopher, Michelle Botes, Mary-Anne Barlow, Deon Lotz, Jay Anstey, Dawid Minnaar and Anton David Jeftha.

They will be joined by Siyabonga Thwala, Leeanda Reddy, and Don Mlangeni Nawa to name a few.

The good-looking cast, draped in some of the best wardrobe on South African television right now, come together beautifully to create one heck of a believable world in which something so dramatic and sexy could exist.

As creators of The River and countless other award-winning South African productions, the team at Tshedza Pictures has mastered the art of telling the story in such a way that one can’t really tell what’s going to happen next.

You can speculate, but a surprise always lies in wait.

Catch Legacy every Monday to Thursday on M-Net (DStv channel 101) at 7pm. Check the online DStv guide for repeats.

Kaunda is analogue girl navigating a digital world using the perspective provided by news. She has always had a desire to amass a wealth of knowledge on a range of varied topics and this is reflected in the content she produces. As a digitally adept social media user, you can always trust Kaunda to bring you up to speed on what’s going on in the world at any given moment.

