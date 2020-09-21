Cancelled fatphobic ‘Toothsta’ disappears from social media

Podcaster, self-proclaimed motivational speaker and businessman Donovan Tooth has had to erase his entire social media presence after an expletive-laden fatphobic rant he shared to his Instagram stories last week went viral.

“… these overweight, chubby f***ing women are getting posted up and they are being told ‘curves are beautiful and curves are strong’ I’m gonna post a photo now and I’m gonna continue…” said Tooth in his video before sharing an image of an unidentified model as an example.

“In anyone’s right f***ing mind, that woman is not curvy and she doesn’t have a little bit of sexy curves. She’s got f***ing ten kilos to lose. Like, b**** get on a f***ing treadmill and lose the fat. For you to look at that and be like ‘oh, look at this chick, she’s got so many followers and she’s like curvy.’ She is not curvy, she’s overweight. She’s a f***ing overweight fat woman,” he added.

He followed up the post with an apology video which was taken down after he deactivated his accounts. This after mounting calls for him to be cancelled.

There’s a video of a fatphobic weirdo called toothsta who owns panda clothing going around! To say I’m upset is an understatement! — Oyama???? (@OyamaBotha) September 18, 2020

TW: Fatphobia

May I, please, ask that we not RT the video of a yt man- toothsta, or someone- spewing vitriolic bullshit about fat women? It’s hurtful & harmful. Please be kind & don’t widen his reach. — on stand-bi???? (@wholesomefemme) September 18, 2020

A company that he owns also shared a statement apologising for his actions.

“Panda Clothing and its shareholders disassociates itself from the derogatory post which was an attack on the female form. It is unacceptable, shameful and has no place in Panda’s value system. Panda offers an apology for the widespread hurt that was caused and an internal review process/disciplinary procedure has been initiated,” read part of the statement.

“Panda represents the celebration of fitness regardless of anyone’s shape or form. To reassure our valued female clients, we respect women in every aspect and acknowledge and admire them in all forms.”

Some keen-eyed social media users have since discovered that Tooth is allegedly the only shareholder in Panda Clothing despite the company making reference to multiple shareholders.

