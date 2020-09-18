Could this be the end for ‘Dinner at Somizi’s’?

It has been a heavy week for the host of Dinner at Somizi’s, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung.

This after the television host, reality TV star and celebrity choreographer was accused of stealing the entire concept of his show from a pitch presented to him years ago by producer Hastings Moeng back in 2014.

Since the revelation, legal processes have been instituted by Moeng in an effort to get an interdict against Multichoice to get them to stop broadcasting the show, pending further legal action.

Based on the week’s other headlines, however, it looks like “quality time” was a major thing for South African couples during the lockdown.

Judging by all the baby news from the likes of Minnie Dlamini and Cassper Nyovest, our celebs spent all their downtime during lockdown boo’d up.

Check out all the details about Minnie Dlamini’s journey to becoming “Mommy Jones” as well as details surrounding the birth and naming of baby Simba.

The Citizen Lifestyle Entertainment Round-Up unpacks all the tea.

Don’t forget to like our pages and follow us on social media @citi_life_ on Twitter and @citi_life__ on Instagram.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.