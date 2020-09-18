Entertainment 18.9.2020 10:44 am

Top craziest moments on the ‘Uthando Nesthembu’ season 4 premiere

Kaunda Selisho
Top craziest moments on the ‘Uthando Nesthembu’ season 4 premiere

The cast of Mzansi Magic's uThando Nesthembu (season 4) . MaKhumalo, MaCele, Musa, MaNgwabe and MaYeni | Image: Screenshot (YouTube)

Musa joked about taking on an official girlfriend and said he’d impregnate her to ensure her place in his family even if his wives decline his request to marry another woman.

After a lengthy hiatus, one of Mzansi Magic’s most beloved reality shows is back and it made sure to bring the drama from the very first second.

Sporting a new look and feel as well as a new theme song, fans were taken right back into the mix of things with the Mseleku family as Musa and his wives (MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe) provided updates about everything that has been happening in their lives since we last saw them.

MaCele is opening her own restaurant, MaYeni runs her own boutique catering to plus-size women, MaKhumalo has ventured into mining and MaNgwabe is hard at work with her studies while juggling a job and motherhood.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MzansiMagic (@mzansimagic) on

Unfortunately for MaKhumalo and Musa, the pair’s fertility struggles continued this season after last season ended with the revelation that MaKhumalo would not be able to conceive naturally due to the current state of her fallopian tubes. This, however, does not mean that she cannot seek medical interventions in her journey to motherhood. The only thing standing in her way is her staunch, traditional husband, who refuses to have a baby via medical assistance.

And that was not even the most dramatic part of the show! Check out our top 3 WTF moments:

1. Musa declares that his sons will be polygamists (even though they don’t want to)

Fans were left stunned after Musa sat three of his sons down and told them that they will have to be polygamists whether they want to or not.

According to the Mseleku patriarch, this is because tradition dictates that someone from his lineage should marry someone from MaKhumalo’s family and have children with them in order to continue the legacy of that household.

This mostly matters to Musa because of his previously stated ambitions of having a minimum of 20 children. At last count, he has 10.

In response to his request, his sons expressly stated their decision to become monogamists after having grown up in a polygamous household and deciding that that life just is not for them.

2. Musa’s wives hate his job as the host of Mnakwethu

In an almost surprising turn of events, Musa’s wives revealed that they hate his other show almost as much as many women across South Africa do.

Among the most vocal about this was his first wife, MaCele who expressed her disdain for the show, which she views as a vehicle for married men to legitimise their cheating.

She also was not happy about the fact that her husband was somewhat aiding and abetting this behaviour.

Although she did not say as much as MaCele did, MaNgwabe also seemed visibly upset during the conversation.

While on the topic of cheating, Musa once again expressed his wish to take on another lover. Something his wives have all put their foot down about, especially MaCele, who has the power to call the shots as the first wife.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Mzansi Magic defends Musa Mseleku against polygamy show critics

3. MaCele’s comments about Musa’s alleged cheating

MaCele made some strong statements alluding to the fact that Musa may be cheating on his other wives and that they may not have noticed it.

This after he joked about taking on an official girlfriend and impregnating her to ensure her place in his family even if his wives decline his request to marry another woman.

His other wives were uncharacteristically silent during his back and forth with MaCele but something tells us this discussion is far from over…

Uthando Nesthembu airs every Thursday on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Repeats air the following day and again over the weekend. Check the online DStv guide for times.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts My arrest a ‘favour’ for Malusi to teach me a lesson, says Norma

Celebs & viral ‘F**k you, Judge!’ – lawyer gutted by events

Load Shedding System under severe pressure, warns Eskom after two generation units shut down

Business News Repo rate stays the same

World Trump ad calls for support of US troops… but uses pic of Russian jets


today in print

Read Today's edition