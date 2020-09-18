Top craziest moments on the ‘Uthando Nesthembu’ season 4 premiere

After a lengthy hiatus, one of Mzansi Magic’s most beloved reality shows is back and it made sure to bring the drama from the very first second.

Sporting a new look and feel as well as a new theme song, fans were taken right back into the mix of things with the Mseleku family as Musa and his wives (MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe) provided updates about everything that has been happening in their lives since we last saw them.

MaCele is opening her own restaurant, MaYeni runs her own boutique catering to plus-size women, MaKhumalo has ventured into mining and MaNgwabe is hard at work with her studies while juggling a job and motherhood.

Unfortunately for MaKhumalo and Musa, the pair’s fertility struggles continued this season after last season ended with the revelation that MaKhumalo would not be able to conceive naturally due to the current state of her fallopian tubes. This, however, does not mean that she cannot seek medical interventions in her journey to motherhood. The only thing standing in her way is her staunch, traditional husband, who refuses to have a baby via medical assistance.

And that was not even the most dramatic part of the show! Check out our top 3 WTF moments:

1. Musa declares that his sons will be polygamists (even though they don’t want to)

Fans were left stunned after Musa sat three of his sons down and told them that they will have to be polygamists whether they want to or not.

According to the Mseleku patriarch, this is because tradition dictates that someone from his lineage should marry someone from MaKhumalo’s family and have children with them in order to continue the legacy of that household.

This mostly matters to Musa because of his previously stated ambitions of having a minimum of 20 children. At last count, he has 10.

In response to his request, his sons expressly stated their decision to become monogamists after having grown up in a polygamous household and deciding that that life just is not for them.

I like his independence, dude already knows wat he wants #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/AK39J6ki1n — bafo (@buda_bless99) September 17, 2020

This boy is wiser than the past 30 generations that could not solve their issues ♥️♥️♥️#uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/xSLeJPiRh3 — Lerato Ditshego (@leratodits) September 17, 2020

Mpumelo speaks his mind, i love how he stood his ground towards his father #uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/mc8wmgzZw5 — MJ (@mj_lebetsa) September 17, 2020

The sons don’t want be in polygamous because they see what it is doing to their mothers, simple. #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/7GFlykShhw — Misanthropic Misandrist (@luciaralepobe) September 17, 2020

2. Musa’s wives hate his job as the host of Mnakwethu

In an almost surprising turn of events, Musa’s wives revealed that they hate his other show almost as much as many women across South Africa do.

Among the most vocal about this was his first wife, MaCele who expressed her disdain for the show, which she views as a vehicle for married men to legitimise their cheating.

MaCele hates the mnakwethu show???????????????? #Uthandonesthembu — Disqualified FC???? (@Mika_Ngobeni) September 17, 2020

She also was not happy about the fact that her husband was somewhat aiding and abetting this behaviour.

Although she did not say as much as MaCele did, MaNgwabe also seemed visibly upset during the conversation.

While on the topic of cheating, Musa once again expressed his wish to take on another lover. Something his wives have all put their foot down about, especially MaCele, who has the power to call the shots as the first wife.

3. MaCele’s comments about Musa’s alleged cheating

MaCele made some strong statements alluding to the fact that Musa may be cheating on his other wives and that they may not have noticed it.

This after he joked about taking on an official girlfriend and impregnating her to ensure her place in his family even if his wives decline his request to marry another woman.

So uMseleku uthi it’s only cheating if a woman is doing it? Yena he’s not cheating wakha umuzi???? #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/si2n55mXfc — Khanyi (@khanyisile_kr) September 17, 2020

His other wives were uncharacteristically silent during his back and forth with MaCele but something tells us this discussion is far from over…

Fact is society teaches men that cheating is part of their growth process and it also teaches women that staying after being cheated on is a mark of strength. Reality is that we have so much to unlearn ????#Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/2ZoKJmwrzQ — Prince Chiczo (@PrinceChiczo) September 17, 2020

He’s having four wives and still cheating#Uthandonesthembu

Men will never get enough of women — Ms~D (@D_I_N_A_H_8) September 17, 2020

Umtombeni is very disrespectful and he’ll spread this mind set to other men this show is not good for my health. Otherwise I’m here for the beautiful queens he married ????????????????. But damn I’m angry #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/sKkZsWLnPf — Bianca_Gold (@Bianca_gold_110) September 17, 2020

Uthando Nesthembu airs every Thursday on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Repeats air the following day and again over the weekend. Check the online DStv guide for times.

