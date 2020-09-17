RelationshipGoals Manu Worldstar and Mariechan are dating

The South African music industry has a hot new couple to fawn over in the form of Nalingi hitmaker, Manu Worldstar and former Jamali bandmate turned solo artist Mariechan Luiters.
No word on when they officially started dating but the pair made their first, official public appearance together at the 2020 Sunmet in Cape Town.
Check out what we know about the hot new couple so far.
1. He made the first move
According to a recent post by Mariechan, Manu pursued her quite intensely for some time and though she wasn’t into it at first, he eventually won her over.
2. She flips the main switch when he’s paying too much attention to his Xbox
The pair have spent the lockdown all boo’d up but that doesn’t seem to mean that they spend much time together. Based on a caption to one of her pics, posted on Manu’s birthday, when she’s feeling a little neglected or ignored when he plays some Xbox games, she cuts the main power supply to keep Manu’s gaming time to a minimum.
Happy birthday to my bestie, my partner in crime, my ride or die, my quarantine buddy, my Johnny Bravo????????♀️ & smile keeper ???? even when I mized you for months you refused to back down and boy am I happy you didn’t – Thankyou for more laughter & wiping my tears, Thankyou for loving me beyond your years, Thankyou for consistency and showing up, you lift me up so high I forget all my let downs, Thankyou for choosing me like I choose you….music brought you to me & now I hear music differently….here’s to the music???? & us continuing to follow the music – PS. You still gotta do the dishes tho & I promise not to trip the power while you play Xbox???????? – OJ babe @manu_worldstar ????❤️????????????????
3. Their careers got off to a similar start
Our version of #quarantine ???????? #plzdontstopthemusic #newmusicloading @manu_worldstar
Apart from having music in common, the couple’s careers started on similar notes.
The 37-year-old first shot to fame when she competed in the 2004 Coca-Cola Popstars talent search contest. Though her girl group, consisting of herself, Jacqui Carpede and Liesl Penniken, came in second, they went on to enjoy a successful music career.
25-year-old Manu’s (real name Emmanuel Mutendji) first introduction to the mainstream was when he competed on Vuzu’s hip hop talent search contest called The Hustle back in 2015. Though he also didn’t make it very far, he managed to secure mega-stardom without the show.
