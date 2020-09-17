RelationshipGoals Manu Worldstar and Mariechan are dating

The South African music industry has a hot new couple to fawn over in the form of Nalingi hitmaker, Manu Worldstar and former Jamali bandmate turned solo artist Mariechan Luiters.

No word on when they officially started dating but the pair made their first, official public appearance together at the 2020 Sunmet in Cape Town.

View this post on Instagram #sunmet2020 ???????? A post shared by MARIECHAN (@mariechanl) on Feb 1, 2020 at 5:45am PST

Check out what we know about the hot new couple so far.

1. He made the first move

According to a recent post by Mariechan, Manu pursued her quite intensely for some time and though she wasn’t into it at first, he eventually won her over.

View this post on Instagram Happy Valentine’s Day my beautiful people. Spread Love and smiles ????????❤. A post shared by WORLDSTAR (@manu_worldstar) on Feb 13, 2020 at 11:21pm PST

2. She flips the main switch when he’s paying too much attention to his Xbox

The pair have spent the lockdown all boo’d up but that doesn’t seem to mean that they spend much time together. Based on a caption to one of her pics, posted on Manu’s birthday, when she’s feeling a little neglected or ignored when he plays some Xbox games, she cuts the main power supply to keep Manu’s gaming time to a minimum.

3. Their careers got off to a similar start

View this post on Instagram Our version of #quarantine ???????? #plzdontstopthemusic #newmusicloading @manu_worldstar A post shared by MARIECHAN (@mariechanl) on Mar 25, 2020 at 10:30am PDT

Apart from having music in common, the couple’s careers started on similar notes.

The 37-year-old first shot to fame when she competed in the 2004 Coca-Cola Popstars talent search contest. Though her girl group, consisting of herself, Jacqui Carpede and Liesl Penniken, came in second, they went on to enjoy a successful music career.

25-year-old Manu’s (real name Emmanuel Mutendji) first introduction to the mainstream was when he competed on Vuzu’s hip hop talent search contest called The Hustle back in 2015. Though he also didn’t make it very far, he managed to secure mega-stardom without the show.

READ NEXT: Jamali’s Mariechan says she was shunned and shamed after falling pregnant

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.