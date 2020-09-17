Cassper Nyovest reveals his son’s name

Just days after announcing that he is officially a dad, rapper Cassper Nyovest and his partner, Thobeka Majozi, have let fans in on what they have decided to name their first child together.

Cassper and Bex (as she is affectionately known by fans) have named their baby boy Khotso Izwe Simba Phoolo.

Khosto in Setswana means ‘peace.’

Fans had also previously suggested he be named Simba because the rapper often refers to himself as Mufasa (Simba’s father in the Lion King franchise).

Cassper shared the news that he was going to be a father earlier this year when he shared a 4D scan of his baby boy’s face, while simultaneously announcing that the scan would be the album art for his latest project titled “Any Minute Now”.

