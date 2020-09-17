We knew it wasn’t going to work with Cardi and Offset – here’s why

From denying they were dating, getting secretly married, to denying rumours, one thing is for sure; rappers Cardi B and Offset have had one tumultuous relationship.

After having broken up a few times, mostly due to Offset’s alleged infidelity, the pair have finally decided to officially call it quits. This after reports that Cardi B (real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) has finally filed for divorce from Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus), her husband and the father of her child.

Although most of the couple’s fanbase seemed sad about the news, many shared how and why they felt this was coming).

1. Rumours that Offset’s alleged infidelity never really ended

After getting caught cheating when a sex tape he made leaked and having been dumped countless times by Cardi B, Offset publicly declared that he had left his philandering ways behind him for good. However, fans observed a few things here and there that made them believe otherwise.

The way offset hid his phone when Cardi walked into the room ,this nigga been been cheating pic.twitter.com/jC0YHdaJqx — Ivy (@bartoo_ivy) September 16, 2020

2. Cardi joked about divorce far too often

When she wasn’t posting about being “single” on her social media, the rapper was remixing her lyrics, hinting at a divorce. At some point, fans felt as though the star was really trying to get the message across.

y’all remember when cardi changed the lyrics to motorsport to announce she wanted a divorce from offset? ???? pic.twitter.com/XXqsfqXpPn — kordeli (@beyxmani) September 16, 2020

3. Offset got “hacked” after publicly getting outed for cheating (again)

Last December, Offset caused a stir on social media when a series of erratic tweets were sent from his official Twitter account.

Fans didn’t believe the hack, however, as the rapper had just been outed for cheating on his wife by urban model and girlfriend of Takeshi69, Ohsoyoujade (real name Rachel Watley).

But these aren’t the only dramatic events to have occurred in this brief love story. Take a look at a definitive timeline of Cardi B and Offset’s relationship.

Cardi B on meeting Offset pic.twitter.com/ovHUmYPBBh — Hood Starz ⭐️ (@HoodStarzMusic) November 29, 2017

December 2016: Cardi B teases Lick collaboration with Offset after the pair meet and chat at an industry party.

February 2017: The pair publicly go on their first date, attend the Super Bowl together.

April 2017: Offset denies relationship rumours.

June 2017: Cardi B Still doesn’t confirm her relationship with Offset despite posting pictures together and being seen out together.

July 2017: Offset buys Cardi a $60,000 chain.

September 2017: The pair get engaged and secretly wed.

October 2017: Despite being officially married, Offset “proposes” to Cardi on stage. Cardi later thanked him for the gesture. “I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me have that special moment that every girl dreams of, when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!” she tweeted.

January 2018: Offset’s cheating makes headlines. This after an alleged sex tape filmed during the encounter was leaked on to social media.

April 2018: Cardi revealed during her Saturday Night Live performance that she and Offset were expecting their first child. That night’s episode was hosted by Chadwick Boseman who introduced Cardi’s performance.

July 2018: Cardi and Offset welcome a baby girl named Kulture.

View this post on Instagram Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18???????? @offsetyrn A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Jul 11, 2018 at 7:36am PDT

December 2018: Cardi announces their break up.

View this post on Instagram For lack of a better word, SHOOK. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs) on Dec 4, 2018 at 10:03pm PST

Offset later begged her to take him back…

When that didn’t work, he ambushed her during a December performance and showered her with gifts, begging her to take him back. He was met with intense criticism for not letting her be after he had hurt her.

February 2019: They attend the Grammys together, seemingly confirming their reunion.

View this post on Instagram @manfredthierrymugler @muglerofficial #MuglerArchives @gismondi1754 @kollincarter A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Feb 10, 2019 at 5:51pm PST

December 2019: The pair buys a house together.

September 2020: Cardi files for divorce.

