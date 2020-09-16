Entertainment 16.9.2020 04:02 pm

Moja Love pulls teen pregnancy show due to legal concerns

Thami Kwazi
The show has been pulled off the air and the channel posted that another reality show, ‘No Excuse Pay Papgeld’, has been scheduled in its spot.

Moja Love (channel 157) announced its decision to put the show on ice through a statement posted on its official social media accounts.

“Due to a legal concern, we are unable to broadcast Teenage Pregnancy. No Excuse, Pay Papgeld has been scheduled in its place.”

They apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The premise of the reality television show was to document a selected group of young girls through their pregnancies. The teenage girls have been described as falling pregnant unexpectedly. The show was to cover topics such as contraception, termination of pregnancy, condom use, and sex.

Upon its initial broadcast, the show was described by the channel as taking viewers through the journey of three teenage girls who are soon-to-be mothers.

“They share their lived experiences, challenges, and fears as they gear up for the role of motherhood. #TeenPregnancy.”

Responses from viewers were varied, some viewers feeling that this was educational content that was needed and lacking. While others feel the channel is promoting paedophilia and victim-blaming. Others felt the show was not fully researched as the subject involves legal intricate interrogation.

Honestly this show is one of the educational shows on Moja Love. We’re seeing how teenagers mislead each other that we as parents have to be open to our children about sexual education. Please find a way to bring it back, legals sorted

International shows of a similar nature have been broadcast on other paid-for DSTV channels.

