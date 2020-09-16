Entertainment 16.9.2020 10:33 am

Siybonga Twala and Michelle Botes back on screens with telenovela ‘Legacy’

Citizen reporter
Siybonga Twala and Michelle Botes back on screens with telenovela ‘Legacy’

Legacy Family Tree, Image supplied

Be warned, this is not your mother’s telenovela.

Following years of planning, and some Covid-19 delays, Legacy premieres on Monday 21 September.

Opulent, fast-paced, and intense, the show is jam-packed with twists and betrayals. In the words of co-writer Phathu Makwarela: “When the credits roll, people are going to say, ‘Oh my! Did a South African show really go that far?’”

The series follows the lives of two families: the fantastically rich and successful Price family and the rather less successful Potgieter household. With a multimillion-rand empire up for grabs, underhanded dealings and sneaky alliances are par for the course in a race to take over the leadership of Legacy Asset Management.

Legacy is the brainchild of Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon from the multiple-award-winning production company Tshedza Pictures. Their latest feat, The River, made a clean sweep at this year’s SAFTA awards with ten Golden Horns.

The cast includes Kgomotso Christopher, Mary-anne Barlow, Anton David Jeftha and Deon Lotz. Johnny Barbuzano (Still Breathing) shares director’s duties with Catharine Cooke and Krijay Govender. Trevor Brown is the director of photography.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Disgruntled artists want Ramaphosa’s help

Covid-19 Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, petrol price, SA resorts under threat and ANC to pay for SANDF flight to Zim

Athletics Triumphant return as Wayde coasts to victory

Business News Ters benefit extended until national state of disaster ends

Covid-19 Approach Level 1 with caution – Experts


today in print

Read Today's edition