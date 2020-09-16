Siybonga Twala and Michelle Botes back on screens with telenovela ‘Legacy’

Following years of planning, and some Covid-19 delays, Legacy premieres on Monday 21 September.

Opulent, fast-paced, and intense, the show is jam-packed with twists and betrayals. In the words of co-writer Phathu Makwarela: “When the credits roll, people are going to say, ‘Oh my! Did a South African show really go that far?’”

The series follows the lives of two families: the fantastically rich and successful Price family and the rather less successful Potgieter household. With a multimillion-rand empire up for grabs, underhanded dealings and sneaky alliances are par for the course in a race to take over the leadership of Legacy Asset Management.

Legacy is the brainchild of Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon from the multiple-award-winning production company Tshedza Pictures. Their latest feat, The River, made a clean sweep at this year’s SAFTA awards with ten Golden Horns.

The cast includes Kgomotso Christopher, Mary-anne Barlow, Anton David Jeftha and Deon Lotz. Johnny Barbuzano (Still Breathing) shares director’s duties with Catharine Cooke and Krijay Govender. Trevor Brown is the director of photography.

