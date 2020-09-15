Prince Kaybee announces proposed date for all-female Project Hope

Sama award-winner Prince Kaybee is working on a new all-female project called Project Hope.

This week he tweeted about the project alongside artwork of what’s to be expected. The album features 10 female artists of his choosing, allowing them to showcase their vocals and work with the popular SA DJ. Project Hope is proposed to be released on 2 October 2020.

In August, Prince Kaybee tweeted that he’d expanded on the original concept of the idea from one female artist to working with a larger number. He described the project comprising of different genres and will be giving raw South African talent a chance. It will be sold on all digital platforms across the internet and the artists will benefit from the sales.

“After thinking long and hard, I realised its unfair to choose one lady because of the overwhelming talent displayed. Instead, I have chosen 10 winners. Each winner gets to do a song with me, we will then compile an album called #ProjectHope.”

Prince Kaybee has been mum on the finer details of the project but it has been visually documented with parts captured on film for a reality show component. The project was shot over a five-day workshop that Prince Kaybee conducted with the female artists.

He proudly announced it on Twitter.

