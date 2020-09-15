Celebs & viral 15.9.2020 11:36 am

Prince Kaybee announces proposed date for all-female Project Hope

Thami Kwazi
Prince Kaybee announces proposed date for all-female Project Hope

Project Hope Image : Twitter

In August, Prince Kaybee tweeted that he’d expanded on the original concept of the idea from one female artist to working with a larger number.

Sama award-winner Prince Kaybee is working on a new all-female project called Project Hope.

This week he tweeted about the project alongside artwork of what’s to be expected. The album features 10 female artists of his choosing, allowing them to showcase their vocals and work with the popular SA DJ. Project Hope is proposed to be released on 2 October 2020.

In August, Prince Kaybee tweeted that he’d expanded on the original concept of the idea from one female artist to working with a larger number. He described the project comprising of different genres and will be giving raw South African talent a chance. It will be sold on all digital platforms across the internet and the artists will benefit from the sales.

“After thinking long and hard, I realised its unfair to choose one lady because of the overwhelming talent displayed. Instead, I have chosen 10 winners. Each winner gets to do a song with me, we will then compile an album called  #ProjectHope.”

Prince Kaybee has been mum on the finer details of the project but it has been visually documented with parts captured on film for a reality show component. The project was shot over a five-day workshop that Prince Kaybee conducted with the female artists.

He proudly announced it on Twitter.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News First impressions: Land Rover Defender back with a bang

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Eased restrictions on the cards

Government Ramaphosa to discuss possible easing of lockdown regulations with Nedlac, PCC

Politics Ambassador assassination plot: SSA assures her safety, while Iran dismisses media reports

Society The dead become pawns in undertaker strike


today in print

Read Today's edition