Weddings and a new girlfriend: everything you can expect on ‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ season 4

Mzansi Magic’s highly popular reality show focusing on the polygamous setup of the Mseleku family, Uthando Nes’thembu, is set to return to Mzansi Magic after a lengthy hiatus. And it seems it will be bringing the drama with it.

One of Musa Mseleku’s wives, Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, shared the television advert for the upcoming season onto her Instagram, much to the joy of the show’s fans.

The trailer begins with the family’s patriarch, Musa Mseleku, saying: “I want to be married, I don’t want a girlfriend.”

This touches on an issue that has plagued the family since they first shot into the spotlight – Musa’s desire for a fifth wife.

It seems as though the upcoming season will give viewers of the show a glimpse into this, while showing how much strain Musa’s desire is placing on his other marriages.

All this while he finalises ceremonies for his other wives as the family has only seen two traditional weddings and one white wedding thus far. This despite Musa being married to four different women – all of whom want one traditional wedding and one white wedding for themselves.

The season will also continue following the drama between Musa and Sne (his daughter from an old relationship) all while MaCele (his first wife) tries to mend fences between the pair.

Uthando Nes’thembu will air on Thursday, 17 September at 8pm on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161.

