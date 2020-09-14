Meet your top 16 for ‘Idols SA’

Singing competition Idols SA has their final 16 contestants.
On Sunday night, fans anxiously awaited the news of who would make it in from season 16.
Meet your Top 16:
Boitumelo – popularly known as Be
The Bloemfontein native, whose music inspirations include Marvin Gaye, describes her sound as neo-soul and RnB. The contestant said she wanted her music to touch people’s souls.
#idolssa
Our very Bloemfontein girl is in the top 16 to represent. I’m so damn happy. Wooooooooooooo!! ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/UReXBlHDzK
— Obutii Pandemic / P40 ????????????️♂️ (@ThabangBando) September 13, 2020
Bongi
Free State has another representative, Bongi from Welkom. Her vocal style is Afro-pop, opera music and gospel. The contestant said a dream collaboration would be with Kelly Khumalo.
Team Bongi all the way..#idolssa pic.twitter.com/FGgAUHKNFc
— Pulane Malie (@PulaneMalie) September 13, 2020
Brandon
The 22-year-old singer is from Mpumalanga and says his music style is a combination of skills and storytelling.
Randall has just offered Brandon a job. It has great benefits, free food and accomodation, and even free clothing. It also comes with high risks. It’s a job in the #IdolsSA Top 16! https://t.co/QaaNg23gTK pic.twitter.com/LTISI1BQsU
— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 13, 2020
Dee
She has been in previous singing competitions before and says her dream collaborations are the late Busi Mhlongo and Miriam Makeba.
Dee!!!! She is seasoned ???????????????????????????????? Top 16 #idolssa2020 #idolssa pic.twitter.com/J7OAoTVk8J
— ???????? Xhosa Princess???????? (@Swelie) September 13, 2020
Ethan
The 26-year-old currently residing in Cape Town describes his sound as blues, jazz and alternative. He said his three best qualities include his famous golden locks, his voice and his heart.
His smile and energy are contagious!
Ethan is in the Top 16 #IdolsSA ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/pN7GukT5OX
— O L E T I L W E ???? (@Iam_Kardas) September 13, 2020
Jahn-Reece, Succedor and Mr Music
Jahn-Reece is from Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, and his family roots are in the Northern Cape. He feels his sound is very versatile, from pop, gospel to RnB.
Mr Music’s genre of music leans into RnB, Afro-pop and gospel too.
Succedor has something common with Mr Music. They are both from KwaZulu-Natal, the young singer at just 22 years old feels his sound is very versatile just like his counterparts.
Bring it, boys! Zahn-Reece, Succedor and Mr Music are all sitting pretty in the #IdolsSA Top 16. https://t.co/QaaNg23gTK pic.twitter.com/JMn1iegIDK
— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 13, 2020
Jooma
Singer and writer RnB soul has been described as an all-around vibe.
JOOMA is Such a Vibe…His Energy is unmatched ????????????????#idolssa pic.twitter.com/FVTWgfygqH
— MrTV_Mmekwa (@MmekwaMrtv) September 13, 2020
Melanin and Ndoni
Melanin and Ndoni are both from Durban their sounds similar to Afro-house and pop. Melanin says her biggest influence is jazz and the likes of Jill Scott and Erykah Badu.
#idolssa team Ndoni ????????????????????????????????where are you? pic.twitter.com/Sk5H6bxVFY
— ????QueenB ???? (@Bongi91471385) September 13, 2020
Qhawe
The 23-year-old from the East Rand in Johannesburg creatively says his voice is “trap soul RnB”. A big Pharell Willams and Tellaman fan, the singer would love to collaborate with those artists in the future.
Qhawe is in the Top 16! ❤️???????? #IdolsSA YAAAAAAAAAAS! pic.twitter.com/y6efakkfCh
— O L E T I L W E ???? (@Iam_Kardas) September 13, 2020
Zama
The gospel singer is a big favourite so far this season. Judge Unathi Nkayi said Zama reminds fellow contestants that this is a competition.
“You reminded people that you have to want to win it. We want to take a risk on you. Welcome to the Idols SA Top 16, Zama!”
Shedding my first Unathi-tears for the season.
ZAMA!! ❤❤❤
She is TALENT! #idolssa #idolssa2020 pic.twitter.com/sY0IQ0dIMB
— Eusebius McKaiser (@Eusebius) September 13, 2020
Ntokozo
The wide-smiling jazz-loving contestant has won over many fans with her ease and happy personality.
Ntokozo says she wants this so badly – so peep the look on her face as @Somizi tells her she’s in the #IdolsSA Top 16! https://t.co/QaaNg23gTK pic.twitter.com/3UNMqKMg6K
— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 13, 2020
ZanoThando
He received the last spot in the top 16. His influences include hip hop and he hopes to collaborate with Pretoria artist Virgo Deep.
A newfound maturity gets Sonwabile ZanoThando the last spot in this season’s #IdolsSA Top 16! https://t.co/QaaNg23gTK pic.twitter.com/Ilgb50NNDM
— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 13, 2020
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.