Meet your top 16 for ‘Idols SA’

Singing competition Idols SA has their final 16 contestants.

On Sunday night, fans anxiously awaited the news of who would make it in from season 16.

Meet your Top 16:

Boitumelo – popularly known as Be

The Bloemfontein native, whose music inspirations include Marvin Gaye, describes her sound as neo-soul and RnB. The contestant said she wanted her music to touch people’s souls.

#idolssa

Our very Bloemfontein girl is in the top 16 to represent. I’m so damn happy. Wooooooooooooo!! ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/UReXBlHDzK — Obutii Pandemic / P40 ????????????️‍♂️ (@ThabangBando) September 13, 2020





Bongi

Free State has another representative, Bongi from Welkom. Her vocal style is Afro-pop, opera music and gospel. The contestant said a dream collaboration would be with Kelly Khumalo.





Brandon

The 22-year-old singer is from Mpumalanga and says his music style is a combination of skills and storytelling.

Randall has just offered Brandon a job. It has great benefits, free food and accomodation, and even free clothing. It also comes with high risks. It’s a job in the #IdolsSA Top 16! https://t.co/QaaNg23gTK pic.twitter.com/LTISI1BQsU — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 13, 2020



Dee

She has been in previous singing competitions before and says her dream collaborations are the late Busi Mhlongo and Miriam Makeba.



Ethan

The 26-year-old currently residing in Cape Town describes his sound as blues, jazz and alternative. He said his three best qualities include his famous golden locks, his voice and his heart.

His smile and energy are contagious! Ethan is in the Top 16 #IdolsSA ❤️???? pic.twitter.com/pN7GukT5OX — O L E T I L W E ???? (@Iam_Kardas) September 13, 2020





Jahn-Reece, Succedor and Mr Music

Jahn-Reece is from Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, and his family roots are in the Northern Cape. He feels his sound is very versatile, from pop, gospel to RnB.

Mr Music’s genre of music leans into RnB, Afro-pop and gospel too.

Succedor has something common with Mr Music. They are both from KwaZulu-Natal, the young singer at just 22 years old feels his sound is very versatile just like his counterparts.

Bring it, boys! Zahn-Reece, Succedor and Mr Music are all sitting pretty in the #IdolsSA Top 16. https://t.co/QaaNg23gTK pic.twitter.com/JMn1iegIDK — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 13, 2020

Jooma

Singer and writer RnB soul has been described as an all-around vibe.



Melanin and Ndoni

Melanin and Ndoni are both from Durban their sounds similar to Afro-house and pop. Melanin says her biggest influence is jazz and the likes of Jill Scott and Erykah Badu.



Qhawe

The 23-year-old from the East Rand in Johannesburg creatively says his voice is “trap soul RnB”. A big Pharell Willams and Tellaman fan, the singer would love to collaborate with those artists in the future.

Qhawe is in the Top 16! ❤️???????? #IdolsSA YAAAAAAAAAAS! pic.twitter.com/y6efakkfCh — O L E T I L W E ???? (@Iam_Kardas) September 13, 2020





Zama

The gospel singer is a big favourite so far this season. Judge Unathi Nkayi said Zama reminds fellow contestants that this is a competition.

“You reminded people that you have to want to win it. We want to take a risk on you. Welcome to the Idols SA Top 16, Zama!”





Ntokozo

The wide-smiling jazz-loving contestant has won over many fans with her ease and happy personality.

Ntokozo says she wants this so badly – so peep the look on her face as @Somizi tells her she’s in the #IdolsSA Top 16! https://t.co/QaaNg23gTK pic.twitter.com/3UNMqKMg6K — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 13, 2020





ZanoThando

He received the last spot in the top 16. His influences include hip hop and he hopes to collaborate with Pretoria artist Virgo Deep.

A newfound maturity gets Sonwabile ZanoThando the last spot in this season’s #IdolsSA Top 16! https://t.co/QaaNg23gTK pic.twitter.com/Ilgb50NNDM — Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 13, 2020



