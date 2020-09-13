 
 
From religious cultist to online porn vixen

Entertainment 1 hour ago

Suki and Brandon Brandt have gone from being members of a right-wing cult, to amassing quite a following on several adult sites with their Afrikaans niche porno content.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
13 Sep 2020
12:30:55 PM
Picture: iStock

What began as a young boy who was brought up in a racist community’s quest for a Christian truth, culminated in the birth of a leaderless, yet extremely devoted cult, which eventually forced the same young boy and his wife to flee their hometown and settle in a small Northern Cape town. Suki and Brandon Brandt**  are a small town Northern Cape couple five years into recovering from religious cult indoctrination, which left deep emotional scars. The couple say they have years of damage to undo, as they try to overcome their past of believing in a racist and oppressive...

